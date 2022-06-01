Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Grain futures plummet with Ukraine export prospects in focus

A handful of grain at a flour mill that was repeatedly shelled in Ukraine's Chernihiv region. Picture: Reuters Expand

Close

A handful of grain at a flour mill that was repeatedly shelled in Ukraine's Chernihiv region. Picture: Reuters

A handful of grain at a flour mill that was repeatedly shelled in Ukraine's Chernihiv region. Picture: Reuters

A handful of grain at a flour mill that was repeatedly shelled in Ukraine's Chernihiv region. Picture: Reuters

Kim Chipman and Michael Hirtzer

Wheat in Chicago plunged the most allowed by the exchange on improved prospects for Ukraine grain shipments and US crop weather. Corn and soybeans also tumbled.

Russia discussed Black Sea exports with Turkey on Monday and said it is willing to help ensure Ukrainian exports, though the Kremlin provided no details and some analysts expressed doubts. In the US, a June weather forecast looked favorable for much of the Farm Belt, and a report showed wheat planting progress ahead of expectations.

Most Watched

Privacy