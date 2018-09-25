Glanbia announces 'highest' grain prices in six years

Green barley and wheat delivered by Members to Glanbia Ireland drying locations during harvest 2018 will be paid a total of €205 per tonne.

This price includes an extra €2 per tonne Co-op bonus to all Members, which was approved by the Co-op Board today.

This is in addition to the 2018 Glanbia Co-op Grain Trading Bonus Scheme under which Members can achieve a bonus of up to €10 per tonne based on their level of qualifying inputs purchased.

The 2018 green barley price for Glanbia Co-op Members of €205 compares to €147 per tonne paid to Members for the 2017 harvest.

It said the prices for 2018 are the highest in six years, and quality was generally very good across all crops.

However, the challenging weather resulted in winter crops generally yielding between 0.3 and 0.8 tonnes per acre below the five-year average.

Spring yields were down by 1.0 to 1.5 tonnes per acre on the five-year average. Glanbia farmers managed to fill all of our premium contracts, which account for over 40pc of the total intake.