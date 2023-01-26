Farming

German plans to end crop-based biofuels would hit farmers, cut rapeseed output

About half of Germany's rapeseed crop, which in 2022 totalled 3.7 million tonnes, is used to produce biodiesel. Stock Image.

Michael Hogan

Any German government plans to stop crop-based biofuel production would severely hit farmers and cut rapeseed output, Thomas Mielke, CEO of Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Wednesday.

Smaller crushings of oilseeds in Germany would lead to a widening of the domestic protein deficit for animal feed and mean increased imports of soybeans and soymeal, Mielke said.

