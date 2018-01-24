French wheat growers told they must slash costs to be competitive

The European Union’s biggest wheat producer must also modernise to the tune of 14 billion euros ($17 billion) over 15 years, the French wheat growers’ group AGPB said.

A global grain glut and competition from producers such as Russia and Ukraine have weighed on French wheat prices since 2013. In addition, bad weather last year caused the lowest French harvest in 30 years.

“Never before has such a difficult situation lasted so long,” AGPB Chairman Philippe Pinta told reporters, adding that 40pc of French grain growers had lost money last year.