Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 24 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

French wheat growers told they must slash costs to be competitive

Sybille de La Hamaide

French wheat growers need to slash costs, notably in transport, if they want to stop selling at a loss and regain international market share lost to Black Sea producers and others, their industry association said on Tuesday.

The European Union’s biggest wheat producer must also modernise to the tune of 14 billion euros ($17 billion) over 15 years, the French wheat growers’ group AGPB said.

A global grain glut and competition from producers such as Russia and Ukraine have weighed on French wheat prices since 2013. In addition, bad weather last year caused the lowest French harvest in 30 years.

“Never before has such a difficult situation lasted so long,” AGPB Chairman Philippe Pinta told reporters, adding that 40pc of French grain growers had lost money last year.

“What we can act on to regain competitiveness are costs,” he said. “In the medium term, our objective is to be competitive at a wheat selling price of 140 euros ($171) per tonne, which would still give farmers an income.”

But he said this could take 10 years because savings were required in so many areas.

French growers currently produce wheat at around 175 euros ($214) a tonne, but have been selling at around 130-135 euros, Pinta said.

Logistics will be one of the main ways to improve French wheat’s competitiveness, he said. He urged the government to improve rail freight, which was cheaper than the roads, and said better transport could knock 5-10 euros off the price of a tonne of wheat.

Also Read

He also asked for lower taxes, after Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert this week announced a review of farm taxation.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

Tom Keogh at Keogh's farm and crisp factory in Oldtown, Co. Dublin. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

How this Dublin potato farm turned itself into one of Ireland's best food...
Christian Schmidt Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture arrives for talks to discuss forming a government with the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, Germany, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German farm minister sees no timetable for end to glyphosate use
Amazone’s ZA-TS hydro mounted fertiliser spreader.

Fertiliser price hikes will cost farmers €36m
A typical scene in the sugar factory yard at the height of the campaign. Thurles sugar factory is the subject of the Ormond Historical Society’s talk on this Tuesday 12 December. The Ormond Historical Society’s next public lecture is on an interesting local topic – ‘Thurles Sugar Factory – an industry for the people’. The talk is arranged for next Tuesday, 12 December, in the Lecture Hall, Pearse Street, Nenagh (opposite the Hibernian Inn) at 8.30 p.m.

Revival of once buoyant sugar sector moving closer, says campaign group

Tillage farmers to hold meeting on future of sector
Craft brewer Simon Lynch from Wicklow Wolf. Photo: Alan Rowlette

Let's go to the hops: The micro-brewery boom is making hops an attractive...
Straw will continue to be a vital raw material for the dairy enterprise

Serious decisions needed to minimise tillage losses in 2018


Top Stories

Animal Health Ireland's Lorna Citer

Warning for farmers as Johne's disease continues to spread at an alarming...
South Galway experienced heavy flooding over the weekend, adding to the fodder pressures already being experienced by farmers in the are and other parts of the west and north-west. PHOTO: Hany Marzouk

Flooding adds to farmers fodder pressures as rainfall 300% above...

Feed suppliers set for a bumper year with sales up 20pc
Stock image

Uncertainty over the future of farming subsidies hits UK land values
18/11/2017.Mountbellew Sheep Mart, Co. Galway. John Finneran from Taughmaconnell, Co Roscommon brings his sheep to the mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Factories cracking down on 'dirty' sheep
(stock photo)

EU’s farming policy budget must not be reduced - MEP's
Tara McCarthy is leading the drive to expand non-EU markets for Irish food produce. Photo: Alan Rowlette

Bord Bia has no role in policing products that are being “chopped up and...