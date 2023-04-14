Farming

Food security drives China to cut soymeal use in animal feed

Cows at a dairy farm in Hai 'an, Jiangsu province, April 9, 2023. Image: Getty. Expand

Dominique Patton

China's agriculture ministry issued a three-year action plan on Friday to reduce soymeal use in animal feed as it continues to try to reduce its heavy reliance on soybean imports.

The new plan proposes that soymeal ratios in animal feed should be reduced to under 13% by 2025, down from 14.5% in 2022.

