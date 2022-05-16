Farming

Farming

Food crisis deepens as global wheat harvest is threatened by extreme weather

Industry experts predict significant drop in yields as drought, flooding and heatwaves compound effects of Ukraine conflict

Keeping farmers in the loop: US President Joe Biden speaks to tillage farmers in Kankakee, Illinois. Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters Expand
Wheat growing in China Expand
Warm, dry weather is affecting wheat in Europe Expand
Wheat harvest in India. Photo: Reuters Expand

Keeping farmers in the loop: US President Joe Biden speaks to tillage farmers in Kankakee, Illinois. Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Wheat growing in China

Warm, dry weather is affecting wheat in Europe

Wheat harvest in India. Photo: Reuters

Megan Durisin, Kim Chipman, Jen Skerritt and James Poole

As Russia’s invasion chokes off Ukrainian wheat exports, pushing up bread and noodle prices, the global harvest faces an added test: extreme weather.

Droughts, flooding and heatwaves threaten output from the US to France and India, compounding shrinking production in Ukraine.

