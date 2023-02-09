Farming in Australia Set for Another Strong Year After Rains

Australia's farm production, ranging from wheat to canola and beef, is poised for another strong year after rains soaked fields, although it's unlikely to see a repeat of the exceptional outcome in 2022, Rabobank said.

Rain last year, excessive in east coast regions, replenished irrigation supplies and boosted soil moisture, providing a strong base for output, the bank said in a report. The farming industry will probably see good, but not record, prices this year amid elevated costs and a global recession, it said.