EU wheat rises as hot spell takes hold in Europe

FILE PHOTO: A French farmer harvests wheat, during sunset, in Bourlon, France July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A French farmer harvests wheat, during sunset, in Bourlon, France July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Sybille de La Hamaide and Michael Hogan

European wheat prices rose on Monday as a heatwave set to last all week in western Europe raised the risk of yield losses although good crop development in many regions was likely to limit damage, traders said.

Front month September milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext unoficially closed 1.5% higher at 183.50 euros ($209) a tonne.

 "In France and Europe, everyone has in mind the scenario of hefty 2019 wheat production. But the heatwave that starts could cause significant damage," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

It stressed that the heatwave was set to be longer and with higher temperatures than one in early July 2015 that sent prices €20 higher on Euronext, before falling immediately with record wheat yields.

"A risk premium could therefore be reintegrated into the European market."

Refinitiv Agriculture Research analysts said the heat would be detrimental for crops in reproductive development looking to rebound from last season's crippling drought, noting temperatures would be over 10 degrees above normal.

Activity was low on the cash market where operators were closely watching temperature forecasts.

"It seems inevitable that yields will be hit, notably in regions in the north where wheat is less developed but in other parts of the country the hot spell comes at a time when grain filling is well advanced which should curb potential damage," a broker said.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

In Germany, traders said they were taking a relaxed view of a heatwave expected in the country this week.

Much of Germany is forecast to receive strong sunshine and temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius throughout this week, peaking at over 40 degrees on Wednesday.

"Temperatures this high could clip yields a little but overall the market does not seem to be worried about the situation in Germany," one German trader said.

"There could be a moderate cut in yields but wheat received a lot of rain in the past few weeks, some of it very heavy, and ground moisture is sufficient to help plants resist a short burst of heat."

"Compared to the drought last year the heatwave is not much of a problem in my view. Overall Germany and west Europe is still on course for a much larger harvest than last year."

Standard bread wheat with 12% protein for September onwards delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at €4 under Paris December. Buyers were seeking at least €5 under.

Premiums remain under Paris because of large harvests expected in the Baltic Sea and Black Sea regions, with Germany's rival exporters offering cheaper export prices.

Reuters


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Tillage

Stock Image

Richard Hackett: Next two weeks could dictate if the harvest proves bountiful...
Stock image

Make combine hygiene a priority ahead of the harvest
Photo: Getty Images

Bayer to invest €5bn in new weed killers
Ramularia control

A fungicide formula for keeping costs down
Arnaud Caron, a French farmer drives an old Mc Cormick F8-413 combine, next to modern Claas 660 Lexion combine, as he harvests his last field of wheat, in Vauvillers, northern France, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

EU wheat falls for second session to near two-week low
File photo

MCPA could be banned if farmers don't improve control measures
'IGG is suggesting that companies that use only Irish grain have a logo stating that they use 100pc Irish grain'.

Grain growers call for launch of premium brand for Irish cereals


Top Stories

According to Bord Bia data, there are 580 farms that slaughter more than 300 cattle per year.

Feedlots in the firing line as TDs call for shake-up of beef sector
File photo

Rising number of dairy farmers opting for OAD
IFA President Joe Healy and IFA Livestock Chairman Angus Woods lead IFA National Officers and members in a protest at the EU Commission offices in Dublin yesterday, where they met the head of the European commission in Ireland Gerry Kiely. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Farm leaders in last-ditch battle against Mercosur deal
Rainbow alliance: Revellers taking part in last year's Dublin Pride Parade. Picture by Fergal Phillips.

Macra na Feirme's presence at Dublin Pride Festival 2019 shows how times...
Gort Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Factories play chicken in bid to keep struggling farmers in line
Safety guidelines: The silage harvest season sees a big increase in machinery-related injuries and fatalities every year

Ann Fitzgerald: Our ever-expanding silage pits are an accident waiting to happen
Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Boris Johnson admits he needs EU help to avoid hard Border