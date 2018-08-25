EU wheat prices slip to 4-week low as supply jitters fade

Euronext wheat fell to its lowest in almost four weeks on Friday as weakness in Chicago and a jump in the euro took attention away from global supply tensions seen as priced in.

Euronext wheat fell to its lowest in almost four weeks on Friday as weakness in Chicago and a jump in the euro took attention away from global supply tensions seen as priced in.

Benchmark December milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled 3.00 euros, or 1.5 percent lower at 202.75 euros ($231.89) a tonne, after touching in late deals its lowest since July 30 at 202.25 euros.

Over the week, the contract was down 12 euros, or 5.6 percent.

“There’s a bit of long liquidation in Chicago and Matif (Euronext) is following,” a futures dealer said. “There’s nothing really to feed bulls.”

Chicago wheat eased, testing chart support levels. The euro rose sharply against a broadly weaker dollar, making euro-priced commodities less attractive.

Wheat markets have pulled back this week as recent concern over a weather-hit harvest in Europe and speculation over potential Russian export restrictions have faded.

Rain forecast for drought-hit parts of Australia and reports of bumper U.S. corn yields have also eased fears about global grain supply.

In Germany, cash premiums in Hamburg were stable, with sellers declining to accept falls in Paris futures as the agriculture ministry confirmed drought seriously damaged the wheat crop.