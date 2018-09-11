Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 11 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

EU wheat prices rebounds with Chicago as supply doubts persist

The price of wheat for bread rose by a fifth between March and July (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The price of wheat for bread rose by a fifth between March and July (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Valerie Parent, Gus Trompiz and Michael Hogan

Euronext wheat rose sharply on Monday in step with Chicago futures in a technical rebound from a six-week low, encouraged by further signs of tightening supply in major export regions.

Benchmark December milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled up 4.25 euros, or 2.2 percent, at 202.00 euros ($234.36) a tonne.

The contract pulled away from Friday’s low of 196.00 euros, a level not previously seen since late July, to rise back above the psychologically significant 200 euro threshold.

Chicago wheat also recovered from a six-week low before the weekend to add around 2 percent, with the run-up to closely watched U.S. government crop forecasts on Wednesday encouraging investors to adjust positions.

Wheat markets had rallied last month amid speculation that top wheat exporter Russia would restrict shipments given dwindling reserves, before being cooled by the absence of immediate action by the authorities.

But the country’s deputy prime minister in charge of agriculture on Monday said the Russian grain crop would allow exports of 30 million tonnes, a figure some traders have cited as a potential ceiling after which export curbs could be imposed.

“The (recent) price pullback goes against fundamental tensions on the world market and will disappear once Russian export flows ease,” consultancy Agritel said in a note.

A sharp reduction to Australia’s official forecast for its wheat harvest later this year also shifted attention back to weather losses in major exporting zones.

Also Read

Weekly European Union data showed that soft wheat exports from the bloc since the start of the 2018/19 season in July had reached 2.7 million tonnes, down 41 percent from a year ago.

In France, there was renewed talk that animal feed manufacturers in the major livestock region of Brittany in the northwest could import maize from eastern Europe in the face of high local premiums.

In Germany, wheat export activity remained slack after Germany’s drought-hit harvest, with domestic feed demand continuing to drive the market.

“Premiums in Hamburg have hardly moved in past weeks which illustrates the lack of (export) demand,” one German trader said. “People are hoping for a new Saudi Arabian wheat tender.”

Saudi Arabia is a major outlet for German wheat. The Middle Eastern country bought a massive 1.5 million tonnes of feed barley on Monday and is expected to return to the market soon for wheat.

New crop standard bread wheat with 12 percent protein for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale little changed at 4.5 euros over Paris December.

Feed wheat in Germany’s South Oldenburg market for September/December was offered for sale well over milling wheat at around 216 euros a tonne, with buyers seeking 213 euros.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

This year's winter cereals are the cleanest I have ever seen

New research shows fall in fertiliser usage on farms
An overall harvest of 2.2 million tonnes is forecast for 2018 - down from 2.3 million tonnes last year. Photo: O'Gorman Photography

Cereals harvest forecast to be 100,000t down on 2017
Cotton left over from last years harvest is seen in a field near Wakita, Oklahoma, U.S., May 11, 2018. Picture taken May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Cotton makes a comeback in US Plains as farmers sour on wheat

Why the omens look good for some rapid growth in late spring crops
Ireland imports approximately 60-70pc of the grain it needs to feed livestock. Photo: Roger Jones

Grain growers calls for auditing system to track all grain traded in Ireland
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers


Top Stories

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Look what happened in the Netherlands – Hogan warns Irish dairy sector on...
Peter Hurley shows his land which has sufferred from drought in August. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

'Additional feed cost me €2,500 a week and stress is at an all-time high'
Lakeland Dairies milk powder plant Bailieboro.

Lakeland Dairies holds milk price for August milk supplies
Stock

Coillte agrees €281m deal to sell its operating wind farm assets to...

Farmers under siege from soaring costs
Stock Image

British beef would be 'uncompetitive overnight' after no-deal Brexit - food...
Vicious: Patrick Walsh was left bloodied and unconscious after the attack at his farm in Lispopple, Co Dublin

'Spineless thugs kicked me in the head until I was unconscious,' says farmer