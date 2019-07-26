EU wheat prices edge higher as global crop outlook cut

Stock image
Stock image

Nigel Hunt, Sybille de La Hamaide and Michael Hogan

European wheat futures in Paris edged higher on Thursday, boosted by a diminishing crop outlook in top exporter Russia, although gains were limited by talk that harvests in France and Germany could be larger than expected.

Benchmark December milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, settled 0.4% higher at 180.75 euros a tonne.

“The market is in a wait-and-see mood as the harvest in Western Europe is coming in, with talk growing of larger crops than expected. At the same time opposite news is coming from the Black Sea,” one trader said.

The International Grains Council (IGC) cut its forecast for world wheat production in the 2019/2020 season by 6 million tonnes to a still record 763 million tonnes.

The IGC cut its outlook for Russia’s wheat crop a day after SovEcon, one of Russia’s leading agriculture consultancies, had reduced its forecast.

The EU’s wheat crop was seen at 148.7 million tonnes, down from 151.2 million forecast previously, mainly reflecting downward revisions for France, Germany, Britain and Poland.

Favourable harvest conditions, could, however, help the crop to exceed such projections, traders said.

The harvest was in full swing in France and brokers said yields reported are very promising.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

In Germany, rapid harvest progress continued as the country sweltered under almost unbroken sunshine and temperatures reached record-highs of over 40 degrees Celsius.

“For the wheat harvest conditions this week are just about perfect and the market impression is that farmers are making excellent progress with wheat harvesting which is underway on a wide scale throughout the country,” one German trader said.

“I think that 50% to 60% of the wheat harvest may have been gathered by the weekend, when rain is again forecast.”

The trader said the harvest in Germany was about two weeks ahead of usual so a couple of days rain will not pose a serious problem for farmers.

Wheat gathered in dry conditions under normal moisture levels can sometimes lead to yields in tonnage terms being lower than expected, the trader added. “So a bit of rain over the weekend could be welcome to raise the weight of wheat.”

Standard bread wheat with 12% protein for September onwards delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 4 euros under Paris December. Buyers were seeking at least 5.0 euros under.

Reuters


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Tillage

Stock image

EU wheat prices fall as harvest gathers pace
Arnaud Caron, a French farmer drives an old Mc Cormick F8-413 combine, next to modern Claas 660 Lexion combine, as he harvests his last field of wheat, in Vauvillers, northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France asks EU for early farm aid to help drought-hit farmers
Photo: Getty Images

Bayer welcomes judge's call for reduced damages in $2 billion...
Stock image

EU heading for large wheat crop despite early summer heatwave
As the temperatures soared last week, these three combines get to work on cutting 100 acres of winter barley in Paulstown Co Kilkenny.James O Reilly and Jimmy Smith keep to two chased bins busy. The crop vatiety was Quantra, it was cut at 19% Moisture and weighed 4 ton per acre. Photo: Roger Jones.

At 80,000ha, we remain on course for a record harvest of winter barley
Stock image

First yields good but combine will tell real story
The report was commissioned by ClonBio Group subsidiary Ethanol Europe, an Irish-based company that operates Europe's biggest grain-based ethanol plant in Hungary. Stock photo: Reuters

Support farmers and double ethanol in petrol now to meet Ireland's climate...


Top Stories

Launching the IFA pre-Budget Submission - Farming for a Sustainsble Future – in Dublin today IFA President Joe Healy said a progressive Budget 2020. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

‘Investors should not get agricultural relief on farmland’
Declan and Mark Miley with their Overall Champion Belclare and Reserve Champion, show judge, Eunan Bannon, and Cloe (5) and Josh (9) Miley.

Seven-in-a-row prizes for Belclare supremos the Miley brothers
Risk: Cattle are in danger of contracting summer mastitis and pink-eye from flies

'This year has been one of the worst in recent memory for fly infestation'

Kilkenny land good for plough or cow guided at €11,000 per acre
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

France will not ratify Mercosur deal in current form - farm minister
Gearoid Hurley, from Bandon, Co. Cork pictured leaving the Four Courts during his High Court action for damages. Pic: Collins Courts

Farmer settles case over combine accident
caption to come

Behind the scenes at this Limerick farm a steal at €700,000