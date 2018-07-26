EU wheat prices climb to 3-year high as crop outlook dims

Wheat futures rose on Wednesday in a market buoyed by diminished crop outlooks in the European Union and Russia and signs that buyers are stepping up purchases in the expectation that prices could climb further.

Soybean futures were slightly lower in a modest setback after the prior session’s gains, while corn prices edged up.

December milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext was up 1.50 euros or 0.8 percent at 198.50 euros a tonne at 1024 GMT, after rising to a peak of 200 euros, the highest price for the second position since July 2015.

Analysts Agritel said there were serious concerns about crops “from the Atlantic to Urals” and although they remain mainly focused so far on Europe and the Black Sea “this is enough to change the game”.

Consultancy Strategie Grains has again cut its estimate for this year’s EU soft wheat crop, which is now expected to be below 130 million tonnes versus 132.4 million tonnes estimated in early July, it said on Wednesday.

This would be the lowest soft wheat harvest in the 28-member bloc since 2012, analyst Laurine Simon told Reuters. The EU harvested 141.8 million tonnes of soft wheat in 2017.

In Russia, the world’s top wheat exporter, yields are around a three-year low, according to agriculture consultancy SovEcon.

Dealers cited Egypt’s purchase of 420,000 tonnes of wheat at a tender on Tuesday as evidence that buyers may be stepping up purchases in case prices rise further.