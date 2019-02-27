Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 27 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

EU wheat price hits seven month low

Michael Hogan

European wheat prices fell for a second day to hit a new 7-month low on Tuesday amid a lack of supportive fundamental news and some liquidation of positions, traders said.

Benchmark May milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, settled at €188.25 euros a tonne, down €2.50 or 1.3pc, after falling as low as €187.50, a price not seen since July 12 last year.

Traders pegged the next key support at 184.25 euros.

"There is no trigger to rise, not even in terms of weather news, and we are shrugging off the dynamic exports," a Euronext trader said, adding the market was in a selling mood.

Some traders also referred to funds shifting to other markets.

In contrast, the cash premium in French ports continued to rise, supported by hefty short-term demand for exports in March and April that is leading traders to anticipate a rise in export forecasts to around 9.2-9.5 million tonnes, from the 8.85 million estimated by farm office FranceAgriMer this month.

In Germany, cash premiums in Hamburg slipped in a cautious mood after the sharp falls in Paris and Chicago on Monday. Standard bread wheat with 12pc protein for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at around €5.0 over Paris March, down 0.5 euro on Monday.

Also Read

Sellers are uncertain whether the price falls will hold and there is a risk-avoidance mood today," one German trader said.

"A larger gap is developing in price ideas between buyers and sellers."

"Along with the bloodbath in the international wheat markets, the very mild winter in Germany is forecast to continue this week. This warm weather creates good pre-conditions for this summer’s harvest, although a lot can still happen."

Feed wheat was still slightly above milling prices, but with recent large imports of feed grains meeting demand.

Feed wheat in the South Oldenburg market for March onwards delivery was offered for sale at around €202 a tonne, down 1 euro with buyers seeking €199.

Reuters

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

Reduced supply will see straw prices remain at €100/ac
File photo

Herbicide-resistant plants spreading in 'tillage triangle'

PJ Phelan: Tillage farmers are now fighting on two fronts for access to land
Picture taken August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Barley growers fear prices slump as buyers 'aren't biting'
Tillage advisor Pat Minnock

Pat Minnock: 'Farmers are being bamboozled by this inspections bureaucracy'
Joe Gavin, CEO and co-founder of Celtic Wind Crops.

Budding business ... meet the founding member of Ireland's leading hemp...
Wheat harvest

Why a magnifying glass might be the best purchase for tillage farmers to...


Top Stories

Stock image

Could herds with TB be facing up to 8-year restrictions on movements?
Stock image.

Farmers advised to utilise excellent grass supply and grazing conditions
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

John Downing: Noisy neighbours have always been a nuisance in...
Badger vaccinations will be very important in eradicating TB, says professor (Ben Birchall/PA)

Eliminating tuberculosis from Ireland will take decades, says...
A Farmer puts out silage for the Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle in a shed on his farm. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Brexit beef chaos hitting prices by up to €150/hd
Garda stock

Man dies following farming accident in Galway
Dr Laskai said that ‘gas gangrene’ can be contracted through contact with soil or animal faeces.

Clare farmer dies from deadly 'gas gangrene' - widow calls for more...