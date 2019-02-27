EU wheat price hits seven month low

European wheat prices fell for a second day to hit a new 7-month low on Tuesday amid a lack of supportive fundamental news and some liquidation of positions, traders said.

Benchmark May milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, settled at €188.25 euros a tonne, down €2.50 or 1.3pc, after falling as low as €187.50, a price not seen since July 12 last year.

Traders pegged the next key support at 184.25 euros.

"There is no trigger to rise, not even in terms of weather news, and we are shrugging off the dynamic exports," a Euronext trader said, adding the market was in a selling mood.

Some traders also referred to funds shifting to other markets.

In contrast, the cash premium in French ports continued to rise, supported by hefty short-term demand for exports in March and April that is leading traders to anticipate a rise in export forecasts to around 9.2-9.5 million tonnes, from the 8.85 million estimated by farm office FranceAgriMer this month.

In Germany, cash premiums in Hamburg slipped in a cautious mood after the sharp falls in Paris and Chicago on Monday. Standard bread wheat with 12pc protein for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at around €5.0 over Paris March, down 0.5 euro on Monday.