EU wheat in good shape after rain eases concerns over dry spring

FILE PHOTO: A French farmer harvests wheat, during sunset, in Bourlon, France July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A French farmer harvests wheat, during sunset, in Bourlon, France July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Michael Hogan

Welcome rain in the four largest European Union wheat producers raised hopes for a good harvest this summer after a dry spring sparked fears of a repeat of last year’s drought-damaged crop, experts said on Friday.

“Some EU wheat was on a knife-edge as spring weather suddenly turned very dry and soil is still unusually parched after last summer’s historic drought and heatwave,” one German analyst said. “The rain caused sighs of relief.”

In the EU’s largest producer France, wheat is mostly in good shape after widespread rain this month reduced dryness and maintained decent yield potential for this summer’s harvest.

After falling during April, crop ratings estimated by farm office FranceAgriMer have stabilized, with 79pc of French soft wheat rated in good or excellent condition in the last two weeks.

“The situation is looking good,” said Catherine Cauchard, head of FranceAgriMer’s cereal crop monitoring service. “Crops have made the most of the rain which has been very beneficial.”

Positive field conditions have raised hopes of a large 2019 harvest in France, after farmers expanded the soft wheat area by nearly 3% from last year.In second largest producer Germany, the 2019 wheat harvest will increase 19.8% on the year to 24.28 million tonnes after massive drought damage last year, German farm cooperatives estimate.

Subsoil reserves remain depleted after last summer’s drought, leaving wheat vulnerable to damage from dry weather.

“Rain came in the nick of time to prevent serious dryness damage to crops,” said one German grains analyst. “But more rain is still needed and farmers would be pleased if it rained every week.”

Also Read

In third largest producer, the United Kingdom, the crop outlook has been boosted by recent rain and more showers are forecast in coming days.

“Last month, we were concerned about a repeat of 2018 but if forecast rains materialize then we would likely see an above average crop,” said Benjamin Bodart, director at CRM AgriCommodities.

CRM AgriCommodities recently raised its British wheat crop forecast to 15.5 million tonnes from 15.1 million previously estimated and last year’s crop of 14.0 million tonnes.

n fourth largest producer Poland, recent heavy rain also reduced concern about the April drought, said Wojtek Sabaranski of analysts Sparks Polska.

“Further rains are forecast for next week, so a decent wheat crop is still very likely,” Sabaranski added.

Poland’s 2019 wheat crop will rise to 10.9 million tonnes from 9.7 million tonnes last year, Sabaranski estimates.

Reuters

Related Content





More in Tillage

A young calf is the most vulnerable on the farm

'Glanbia and Kepak Twenty20 Club a 'strait jacket' on farmers'- Cahill
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller that contains glyphosate for sale in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

'Roundup isn't a monster or poison'- tillage farmers defend controversial...
'Winter rape is in full flower'

Care needed as BPS application deadline looms
Energy crop miscanthus

Miscanthus yields are back by 40pc due to 2018 drought
Photo: Getty Images

Bayer gets Monsanto profit boost but legal burden mounts
Stock image

Over 100,000t of old crop barley still in stores

Richard Hackett: 'How do cheap maize imports tally with our 'grass-based'...


Top Stories

Farmers at a previous ICSA protest in Monaghan

'We might as well be giving lambs away for free': Sheep farmers protest over...
The Tánaiste said the reality of rural isolation is stark. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Rural isolation and suicide pose major concern - Tánaiste

Man arrested over the slashing of bales on Limerick farm
Water gate: Some landowners feel the construction of a road scheme through their holding significantly damages the drainage of the retained land

What compensation are farmers entitled to for disturbance during the...
Stock image

Timber! How contracting is felling old ways
The holding comes to auction in an executor sale with a guide price of €12,000/ac

East Cork 80ac farm holding has mass appeal
Tipperary farmer Liam Minehan says the proposed Shannon pipeline will permanently disrupt and damage his holding. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

Anne Fitzgerald: 'Time to take stock as new battle lines are drawn for our MEPs'