EU wheat higher as U.S. cold spell rekindles weather worries

Euronext wheat futures rose on Thursday to their highest in more than a week as the risk of frost damage to U.S. crops put attention back on weather risk.

December milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext exchange was up 1.50 euros, or 0.8%, at 189.50 euros ($204.55) a tonne by 1548 GMT.

It earlier rose to 190 euros, its highest since April 27, before facing technical resistance above that level.

A more than 1% gain for Chicago wheat, as traders assessed the risk of crop damage from frosts forecast in the United States in the coming days, supported Euronext as it recovered from a six-week low on Monday.

“Improving EU and Black Sea weather forecasts provide some resistance to higher prices,” British merchant ADM Agriculture said in a note. “However, reports of a colder weather system moving into the U.S. Midwest this week may result in a slowdown of spring sowings and possible crop damage.”

Rain across Europe in the past week has averted significant damage to wheat, but regular rainfall is needed to stave off drought as crops go through key spring growth stages, analysts and traders said.

Traders were also weighing up export prospects, with immediate demand easing after a strong export season for European Union wheat and attention turning to the 2020/21 season, which starts in July.

Morocco plans to extend its suspension of import duties on soft wheat to the end of December, raising the prospect of more demand from the country after a poor local harvest.

The market also weighing the consequences of a coronavirus crisis that has hit out-of-home food consumption.

In Germany, traders were hoping the relaxation of coronavirus lockdown measures announced on Wednesday will start to normalise domestic food demand.

German states are now free to reopen restaurants and hotels if they wish, with some states having now announced plans to start reopening in May.

“For me, this has created confidence that Germany will at last start the process of returning to more normal meat and bread demand,” one German trader said.

Rain forecasts were also being monitored after showers in the past week boosted crop prospects.

“We are in a weather market and wheat still needs more rain, but forecasts next week are starting to look more positive,” the German trader said.

Standard bread wheat with 12% protein for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at about 1 euro below the Paris December contract, compared with 0.50 euros below on Wednesday.

Buyers were offering about 2 euros below Paris.

Reuters