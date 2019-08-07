EU wheat harvest well advanced as heatwave enabled rapid work

A French farmer harvests wheat in Paillencourt, northern France, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A French farmer harvests wheat in Paillencourt, northern France, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
FILE PHOTO: A French farmer harvests wheat in Sancourt, northern France, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Michael Hogan, Gus Trompiz and Nigel Hunt

The summer heatwave has enabled west Europe’s farmers make rapid progress with wheat harvesting, but rain in recent days has slowed progress in some countries, experts said on Wednesday.

The top four growers France, Germany, Britain and Poland are expected to reap larger crops after drought damage last year. But late rain in Germany is hindering the final stages of work.

In the EU’s largest wheat producer France, harvesting is ending with expectations of a big crop. The farm ministry raised its 2019 soft wheat crop estimate to a four-year high of 38.2 million tonnes, 12% above last year.

That was still below market estimates of around 39 million tonnes, which would be the second-largest crop on record.

“The wheat harvest is being rounded off, with a few thousand hectares remaining in coastal areas,” one trader said. “Some people in the market are working with a 39.5-40 million tonne range for the crop.”

The French harvest shows reasonable wheat quality, including adequate protein content of 11% or above, traders said.

In the second largest producer Germany, traders estimate over 85% of wheat has been harvested.

“The heatwave enabled fantastic progress but now we are suffering from rain in the last areas in north Germany, especially Schleswig-Holstein,” one analyst said. “It has rained there almost every day for the last week. Unless we get a return to sunshine next week, some late quality loss is possible.”

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

He estimated Germany will harvest 23-23.5 million tonnes, up 15% on 2018.

Britain has begun harvesting what is expected to be its largest wheat crop since 2015, welcomed by farmers against the backdrop of Brexit uncertainty.

“There will be concerns in the back of a few minds about quality, particularly as there is quite a lot of rain coming at the end of the week,” said Jack Watts, chief combinable crops adviser for the National Farmers Union.

Watts said a crop of around 15.2 million to 15.5 million tonnes is currently expected from 2018’s 14.0 million although “it could well creep higher.”

“The quality will be really important this year as we prepare for Brexit,” he said, noting traders were nervous about selling British milling wheat into the European market until they have more information about quality.

Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31, after which tariffs could be imposed on exports into the bloc if there is no withdrawal agreement.

Harvesting in Poland is advanced with about 70% of wheat cut so far, said Wojtek Sabaranski of analysts Sparks Polska.

“Local rains slowed down threshing a bit but this is not a major problem,” Sabaranski said.

“This year’s wheat has very high protein content.”

Sabaranski forecast a Polish crop of 10.7 million tonnes, up 8% from last year.

Reuters


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Tillage

Bumper harvest: Straw yields are on the rebound but prices are back by around €5 per bale for 4x4 bales due to slower demand from beef farmers. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Straw trade hit by beef price collapse
Boortmalt Ireland - Athy site.

Boortmalt incident leads to contract fears for barley growers
A farmer harvests wheat during sunset. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Crop yields remain strong despite broken weather
John Hogan from Teagasc Oakpark, Kevin Gardiner of Gardiner Grain and trials manager Patsy Kehoe from Seedtech in a field of Graham winter wheat at a recent Seedtech Open Day.

Cover crops: How to cover all the bases in your cropping system
New technology could help farmers spot diseases in their crops with the help of smart phones (Dan Law/PA)

New technology could help farmers detect plant diseases using smartphones
The spuds are up: Gavin Tully with is sons Luke (11) and Dylan (8) in a field of organic potatoes on the family farm near Camolin in Wexford.

Flexible approach yielding a fine harvest for specialist organic grower
A French farmer harvests wheat in Paillencourt, northern France, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

EU wheat prices ease slightly, harvest progressing well


Top Stories

File photo

Mart prices start to contract sharply as uncertainty grips the trade
Retail buyers are refusing to agree long-term supply contracts with UK meat exporters. Photo: Getty Images

UK meat processors say 'panic' gripping industry as EU buyers reduce orders
Stock Image

Claims of 'illegal blockades' as beef prices dispute escalates
Puck Fair, Killorglin, Co Kerry

Soaring insurance costs forcing agri-tourism businesses to shut up shop
Price watch: These 354 Kg Charolais made €700 during last week's Kilkenny Mart sales. Photo Kevin Byrne Photography

'Small farmers won't survive... we can't all switch to dairying'
Declan Dunne, Roscommon Mart, helps Matty Walsh load up his newly bought load.Photo: Brian Farrell

The bottom line: if prices remain below €5/kg we will make no money this...
Rosettes: A superb line-out of the winners in the Open Ram class, in order of merit, at the Irish Suffolk Sheep Society Show and Sale at Roscrea

Sligo breeder scores on the double at Suffolk show