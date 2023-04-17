Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

EU warns against unilateral steps after Poland, Hungary ban Ukrainian grain

  • Poland and Hungary ban Ukraine grain, other food imports
  • European Commission says action 'not acceptable'
  • Cheaper Ukrainian imports have hurt local farmers
  • Ukrainian and Polish ministers to meet on Monday
Poland and Hungary have been embroiled in long-running conflicts with Brussels. Expand

Close

Poland and Hungary have been embroiled in long-running conflicts with Brussels.

Poland and Hungary have been embroiled in long-running conflicts with Brussels.

Poland and Hungary have been embroiled in long-running conflicts with Brussels.

Alan Charlish, Pavel Polityuk, Jan Strupczewski and David Ljunggren

Unilateral action on trade by European Union member states is unacceptable, the bloc's executive said on Sunday, after Poland and Hungary announced bans on grain and other food imports from Ukraine to protect their local agricultural sectors.

After Russia's invasion blocked some Black Sea ports, large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than that produced in the European Union, ended up staying in Central European states due to logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers.

Most Watched

Privacy