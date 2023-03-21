Farming

EU Opens Crisis Fund for Nations Under Influx of Ukraine Crops

A dump track unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP/PA)

A dump track unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP/PA)

A dump track unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP/PA)

A dump track unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP/PA)

Lyubov Pronina

The European Union is activating a crisis reserve for farmers in three eastern nations handling an influx of Ukrainian crops that's lowering local prices.

The European Commission, the bloc's executive, will provide €56 million to Romania, Bulgaria and Poland, Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski told reporters in Brussels late Monday.

