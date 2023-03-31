Farming

Farming

EU may need to reintroduce tariffs on Ukrainian grain, PMs say

A dump track unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP/PA) Expand

Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk

Tariffs on Ukrainian agricultural imports may need to be reintroduced if an influx of products that is pushing down prices in European Union markets cannot be stopped by other means, the prime ministers of five eastern states said on Friday.

In a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen published on a Polish government website, the prime ministers of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia said that the scale of the increase of products including grains oilseeds, eggs, poultry and sugar had been "unprecedented".

