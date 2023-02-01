Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Eastern EU nations ask bloc for help as Ukrainian grain floods nearby markets

Two bulk carriers with grain leave Chornomorsk port in Ukraine. Photo: Nina Lyashonok/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images Expand
Loading grain into holds of sea cargo vessel through an automatic line in seaport from silos of grain storage. Bunke Expand

Close

Two bulk carriers with grain leave Chornomorsk port in Ukraine. Photo: Nina Lyashonok/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Two bulk carriers with grain leave Chornomorsk port in Ukraine. Photo: Nina Lyashonok/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Loading grain into holds of sea cargo vessel through an automatic line in seaport from silos of grain storage. Bunke

Loading grain into holds of sea cargo vessel through an automatic line in seaport from silos of grain storage. Bunke

/

Two bulk carriers with grain leave Chornomorsk port in Ukraine. Photo: Nina Lyashonok/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Ewa Krukowska and Agnieszka de Sousa

A group of European Union countries urged the bloc to act to help alleviate the oversupply of grain as cheap imports from Ukraine flood markets in neighboring countries, cutting demand for local produce and triggering protests from farmers.

Six east European nations led by Poland called for measures including compensation for farmers at a meeting of the bloc's agriculture ministers on Monday. They also requested transit routes should be sealed off so that Ukrainian grain and other products can reach third countries without causing disruptions in Europe.

Most Watched

Privacy