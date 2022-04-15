Corn extends charge to near decade high with war upending supply

Corn returned to the highest price since 2012, extending gains toward $8 a bushel, as the war in Ukraine threatens its ability to ship and sow crops and weather slows early U.S. plantings.

Futures in Chicago are up for a third straight session, heading for the longest rally since Russia's invasion began. The country is repositioning forces for renewed attacks in the east and south of Ukraine. The conflict has snarled grains trade out of the Black Sea region and could prevent Ukraine from shipping about half the corn it was expected to sell this season, before the war erupted.

Buyers are likely to look toward the U.S. for supplies, but the initial planting pace is slightly behind the five-year average. The country seeds its crop through May, leaving time for an improvement. China is also facing challenges with sowing from coronavirus restrictions.

"Cool, blustery conditions are spreading across the upper Midwest," the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday in a weather report. "Meanwhile, warmth lingers across the eastern Corn Belt, although scattered showers and wet fields continue to prevent most fieldwork."

Corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose as much as 0.6% to $7.83 a bushel, the highest since September 2012 for a most-active contract. Soybeans also gained.

"The $8 level is going to be more speed-bump than road-block" if there are real weather issues, according to Tobin Gorey, an agri-commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Futures will pierce that "mythical" level at some point during the northern spring and summer, he said.

Wheat steadied after four straight gains, while milling-wheat in Paris approached an all-time high.

The latest purchase by top wheat buyer Egypt laid bare the eye-watering costs importers are facing due to the war. Prices in a tender Wednesday surged 44% from mid-February, just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The large volume bought, even at such lofty costs, signals Egypt's urgency to build reserves.

