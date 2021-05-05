Farming

Buoyant markets prompting more growers to forward sell

A farmer harvests wheat during sunset. Expand

A farmer harvests wheat during sunset.

Declan O'Brien

Future prices for wheat have topped €195/t again this week, with barley on around €180-182/t, as strong buying by China and poor weather in Brazil and Argentina continues to drive international grain markets.

The hike in prices is also being reflected in stronger returns for limited supplies of old crop barley and wheat out of the stores. Wheat has hit €245-250/t, while barley is making around €215-220/t.

