Buoyant markets prompting more growers to forward sell

Future prices for wheat have topped €195/t again this week, with barley on around €180-182/t, as strong buying by China and poor weather in Brazil and Argentina continues to drive international grain markets.

The hike in prices is also being reflected in stronger returns for limited supplies of old crop barley and wheat out of the stores. Wheat has hit €245-250/t, while barley is making around €215-220/t.

The buoyant markets have prompted more forward selling by growers. Just 10pc of Irish grain is traditionally traded forward, but Bobby Miller of the Irish Grain Growers group (IGG) said more cereal growers are opting to lock in a proportion of their harvest this year.

Mr Miller said options such as forward selling and grain price insurance were essential to protect growers’ incomes from the current market volatility.

The continued surge in global grain prices is attributed to a combination of factors. Strong buying of maize and wheat by the Chinese, and low global grain stocks, has underpinned the market since start of the year.

In addition, drought across much of Western Europe, but France particularly, has prompted fears of reduced grain yields. Moreover, poor weather in Brazil and Argentina has delayed the sowing of the maize crop, while increased activity by commodity traders is adding to price uncertainty.

The EU Commission has lowered its 2021-22 wheat production forecast for the EU-27 to 124.8 million tons, from an initial estimate of 126.7 million tons last month. As a result, ending wheat stocks for the 2021-22 season are lowered to 11.4 million tons from 12.9 million tons.

However, in a sign of the continued market volatility, European wheat prices eased last week as a result of profit taking by commodity traders and a bumper Romanian wheat production forecast.

The ADHB confirmed that the surge in global trade had pushed the UK November futures contract to its highest point in 10 years.

With Irish grain prices currently trading above the 5-year average, Bobby Miller said there were options for farmers who were considering forward selling some of their grain.

“This is welcome news, and will hopefully bode well for half-decent financial returns this year which is long overdue for the tillage farmer,” Mr Miller said.