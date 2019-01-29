Beans yields took a major hit last summer when Storm Emma in March led to late plantings and the drought of summer 2018 meant yields only amounted to 2.5t/ha on average.

'Beans can outperform spring barley by €34/ha'- things to consider when growing beans

While the higher protein payment of €350/ha helped most farmers, many farmers have questioned whether beans are a viable option for their farm system for 2019.

With high yield forecasts and profits on the horizon, Teagasc has said tillage farmers shouldn’t be so quick to turn away from beans.

Benefits

It says beans provide a good break crop in rotations allowing first crop wheat production to be increased. Beans can fix nitrogen which reduces applied fertiliser requirements in the following crops.

They are also a combinable crop which means tillage farmers don’t have to purchase any additional equipment to harvest them.

Further, Teagasc also highlights that beans allow farmers to complete the three crop rule requirement and allow for the control weeds.

Yields- don't plant if the season goes late