Ample Wheat Supplies May Get Another Boost From Canadian Farmers

Futures are down about 48% from highs set last year. Harvesting grain at a farm in Stouffville, Ontario, Canada, on September 30, 2022.Image: Getty.

One of the world's top wheat exporters is poised to add to an already abundant breadbasket.

Acres of non-durum wheat in Canada could rise as much as 7.3% in 2023 as growers shift acres away from oats and pulses, said Neil Townsend, chief market analyst at FarmLink in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Farmers will probably plant 20.8 million acres of wheat, up from 19.4 million acres a year ago, according to FarmLink estimates.