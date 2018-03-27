Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 27 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Grain Growers Association slam IFA/Boormalt deal and claim growers are returning seed

Boortmalt Ireland - Athy site.
Boortmalt Ireland - Athy site.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The Irish Grain Growers Association has hit out at a malting barley deal struck between the IFA and Boortmalt.

It said that the future of Malting barley growing is at risk due to what it described as a poor deal presented to farmers by IFA and Boortmalt.

It also claimed that growers have begun to return seed or inform Boortmalt that they will not be growing for them this season.  

IFA entered into a two year deal with Boortmalt which IFA Deputy President Richard Kennedy has said is positive and includes significant new measures.

IFA/Boortmat deal

  • An initial fixed price offer of €167.50/t (exclusive of VAT) for contract green brewing malting barley.
  • A much-reduced seed price of €520/t (delivered) for all varieties.
  • Free haulage ex-yard for growers’ grain (delivered via lorry), where branch were closed in recent years.
  • Retention of the current split of brewing/distilling contract per grower “as is” with the potential for additional contracts to be awarded to all growers for Crop 2018
  • That all barley purchased by Boortmalt for crop 2018 will be under contract.

Mr Kennedy said, “It is critically important to get a price out ahead of the planting season so that growers can plan their cropping programme accordingly. The fixed-price offer is currently ahead of that offered for new crop dried feeding barley for harvest 2018 collection”.

“The delivered farm seed price of €520/t across all varieties is significantly reduced on last season and is interest free until harvest. A free lorry collection service will be provided by the company to growers where branches were closed in recent years and where growers purchase, from Boortmalt, plant protection products to the value of €50/acre or greater (excl. vat) during the season.”

However, the Grain Growers association said the deal is restrictive and not capable of delivering the price margin needed.

Also Read

“There is good demand for Irish grown GMO free feed crops and the price for malting /distilling Barley is simply too low.

“The pricing structure currently on offer to Growers has no minimum price, this  sees the price effectively capped at €170 and the matiff led system would have to reach €185+ to see any further increase over €170.

“If the Matiff wheat price is  €171, malting barley  drops to €166, if the Matiff wheat price is €160 then growers get €160 this effectively means growers are being encouraged to sell in late €160’s thus effectively capping the price.

“Because malting barley is used as benchmark by merchants for the setting of feed grain prices, this deal affects all tillage farmers,” it said in a statement.

It also claimed that growers are being told they will get a bonus for distilling but as farmers decide to grow or not, the vague promise of a bonus is simply not good enough.

It also said that growers want to be able to carry out their own dealings without IFA’s involvement.

“No grower should be forced to pay a compulsory levy to IFA.

“The current deal which includes a Memorandum of Agreement that no grower has seen, must be scrapped before long term damage is done to the Malting Barley/distilling sector.

“It’s time for the Malting and Distilling sectors to pass on some of the benefits of the success in the sector recently to their growers and ensure  the supply of Irish Grain into the future and pay proper prices to growers.

“This deal does not guarantee Boortmalt a supply of barley next harvest because more attractive offers for barley may be available from other merchants,” it said.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

Farmyard manure is a ready solution to rising fertiliser costs
Make sure you have last year's pesticide records finalised

Some simple steps can take the stress out of the spraying season
The European Commission is expected to issue a decision on the deal ahead of its April 5 deadline. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer to win EU approval for $62.5 billion Monsanto deal

How many keyboard warriors could hack farmers' long days and sleepless...
General view of the flood damage in Farmer Paddy McLoughlin's field. Kinnaglug, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal. Picture: Caroline Quinn

Bulk of crop compensation cash still unpaid
Just 20 years ago, Brazil exported just 6 million tonnes, less than 1pc of the world total.

US set to lose top spot as global corn exporter to Brazil
Stock Image: PA

EU protein plan to promote growth of key crops


Top Stories

Image: Donohoe Town and Country

Bidding battle between local farmers sees Kilkenny farm make...

Mills working around the clock to meet feed demand
Both farmers and dog owners must be clear on their rights.

'I felt so sick': Devastation for farmer who loses five sheep in brutal...
Track record: Henry Walsh has gone from milking 50 cows with 230,000 litre of quota in 1996 to 250 cows and 1.2m litres.

'It's a calving season we won't forget for a very long time'
Farm organisations unveil submissions for CAP 2020 consultations

The key demands from Irish farm organisations in the next CAP reform
Stock image. GettyImages

Department agrees new beef agreement with Israel
Daytime temperatures will remain in the low single digits.

Bitter cold, hail and sleet forecast in run-up to Easter