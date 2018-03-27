Grain Growers Association slam IFA/Boormalt deal and claim growers are returning seed

The Irish Grain Growers Association has hit out at a malting barley deal struck between the IFA and Boortmalt.

The Irish Grain Growers Association has hit out at a malting barley deal struck between the IFA and Boortmalt.

It said that the future of Malting barley growing is at risk due to what it described as a poor deal presented to farmers by IFA and Boortmalt.

It also claimed that growers have begun to return seed or inform Boortmalt that they will not be growing for them this season. IFA entered into a two year deal with Boortmalt which IFA Deputy President Richard Kennedy has said is positive and includes significant new measures.

IFA/Boortmat deal An initial fixed price offer of €167.50/t (exclusive of VAT) for contract green brewing malting barley.

A much-reduced seed price of €520/t (delivered) for all varieties.

Free haulage ex-yard for growers’ grain (delivered via lorry), where branch were closed in recent years.

Retention of the current split of brewing/distilling contract per grower “as is” with the potential for additional contracts to be awarded to all growers for Crop 2018

That all barley purchased by Boortmalt for crop 2018 will be under contract. Mr Kennedy said, “It is critically important to get a price out ahead of the planting season so that growers can plan their cropping programme accordingly. The fixed-price offer is currently ahead of that offered for new crop dried feeding barley for harvest 2018 collection”.