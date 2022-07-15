Grain fields aflame are the latest threat to Ukrainian farmers

Farmers harvest wheat as Vuhlehirsk's heat power plant burns in the distance after a shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Donbas region, Ukraine July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Farmers harvest wheat as Vuhlehirsk's heat power plant burns in the distance after a shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Donbas region, Ukraine July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Fields of grain in parts of southern Ukraine have been destroyed as a result of Russian shelling, according to local officials, adding to the damage facing the agriculture sector in a country known as Europe's breadbasket.

The attacks have sparked fires, wrecking crops due for harvest in parts of the Mykolayiv and Odesa regions, Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the southern command of Ukraine's military, said during a briefing earlier this week.