‘Good year but not a bumper year’ – 10pc of farms face winter fodder shortage

Options for farmers to manage fodder will be discussed at the Ballyhaise open day tomorrow. Photo: Roger Jones

At least 10pc of farms still don’t have adequate fodder supplies for winter despite bumper silage harvests in some areas.

Figures to be presented tomorrow at the National Fodder & Food Security Committee are understood to show that while there is a surplus of 15-20pc in fodder stocks, some farmers will face a significant shortage for winter.

It’s also understood that the shortages are more regional based than system based, with supplies tighter in the east of the country.

Options for farmers to manage fodder were discussed at the Grange open day last week and will be discussed at the Ballyhaise event tomorrow.

It comes as early harvested crops show “huge variability” in yields, and while acreage is up across the country, Teagasc Tillage Specialist Shay Phelan said it looks like a “good year for crops, but not a bumper year”.

“Farmers who cut in the last week or so were harvesting early ripening varieties, which are not the highest-yielding varieties. And there is huge variability in what has been cut,” said Mr Phelan.

“I’m hearing yields of 2.5-4t/acre. The first harvested crops look to be relatively poor and have bushel weights of around mid to high 50s. What happened there is that some of those crops had a problem, which mitigated against good yields.

“But up to and over the weekend, yields were improving and I would expect them to get to 3.5-4t/ac. I’m hearing the odd crop over 4t, but a lot will depend on soil type and variety. It will be a good year, but not a bumper year.”

It comes after the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue introduced a Tillage Incentive Scheme to encourage more farmers to grow fodder crops this year.

Teagasc figures show that 73,600ha of winter barley has been sown, up 6,300ha, while spring beans account for 9,273ha, up 650ha, winter beans 1,003ha, up 400ha, spring barley 116,700ha, up 600ha, and plantings of oil seed rape stand at 14,500ha, up 4,500ha on last year.

Approximately 28,000ha of oats has been sown, unchanged from last year, while 60,300ha of winter wheat is up 3,500ha and 15,600ha of maize has risen 1,300ha on last year.

The push to plant more fodder crops this year comes on the back of the war in Ukraine, with concerns over the availability of grain imports from that country. The war has trapped about 22 million tonnes of grain inside Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a growing crisis for the country known as the ‘breadbasket of Europe’ for its exports of wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

Before Russia’s invasion in February, Ukraine could export six to seven million tonnes of grain per month, but in June, it shipped only 2.2 million, according to the Ukrainian Grain Association. Normally, it sends around 30pc of its grain to Europe, 30pc to north Africa and 40pc to Asia.

The country has not yet run out of grain storage, but that could happen by the end of September when the harvest of corn and sunflower seeds begins.

Ukraine had a record-breaking grain harvest last year, collecting 107 million tonnes.

Additional reporting by Associated Press