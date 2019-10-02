Glanbia reject tillage farmers' claims on quality and volume of grain imports

However, the company declined to answer queries from the Farming Independent about the volume of grain it imported last year.

Grain Growers have accused the processor of openly promoting "untraceable imported grain of questionable quality that is putting pressure on Irish tillage farmers".

"Many traditional growers are walking away from the industry and this price will only lead to more leaving. The government and the drinks industry must intervene and insist on the use of Irish grain to help put a floor on malting barley prices," a spokesperson for the group said.

However, Glanbia said its intake of native Irish grain this harvest was over 200,000t, 40pc ahead of last year and well ahead of the growth in the national harvest.

The Grain Growers also criticised both Glanbia and Boortmalt for setting prices which they described as "massive blows" to tillage farmers.

According to the Grain Growers, Glanbia Ireland announced it would pay €141/t for green barley and €148/t for feed wheat delivered by co-op members during harvest 2019.

IGGG chair Bobby Miller said he completely rejected the prices Glanbia set for harvest 2019, stressing that a price of over €160 needs to be reset by the co-op immediately.

However, a Glanbia spokesperson said the company's grain strategy for a number of years has been to move as much grain as possible out of commodity markets and into premium niche categories.

"Over 35pc of our total grain intake now attracts a market premium above the base price," it said.

"These premiums deliver significant benefits to our growers, and Glanbia has a higher proportion of its grain in premium contracts than other grain purchasers in the country.

"As a result, the average actual payment for barley per tonne was €166 across all contracts.

"Glanbia continues to develop new outlets for Irish growers and recently announced plans to extend the acreage sown to gluten-free oat crops amid increasing demand for these products.

"The crop attracts a premium of €40/t over green wheat price, with all harvesting and transport carried out by Glanbia Ireland using dedicated gluten-free machinery.

"Furthermore, Glanbia Ireland also regularly offers growers the opportunity to forward sell their crops through the season."

Mr Miller said Boortmalt's price of €164/t was a massive step backwards. "Boortmalt will not confirm whether they are importing grain at present," he said.

He called on the government to intervene and commit to review the Technical Files for Whiskey and spirits production and its current GI status.

A spokesperson for Boortmalt declined to comment.

