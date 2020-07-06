Farming

Give the crops one final check before the combines start to roll

Harvest management: Fields or parts of fields with known problems should be harvested last where possible. Machines should then be cleaned down before moving to the next field PHOTO: ROGER JONES Expand

Harvest management: Fields or parts of fields with known problems should be harvested last where possible. Machines should then be cleaned down before moving to the next field PHOTO: ROGER JONES

Shay Phelan

One thing that is evident from looking at crops in the last few weeks is that the battle to control diseases and weeds is not getting any easier.

In many crops there are diseases and weeds that are not controlled for a variety of reasons. Now is the time to walk these crops and see what issues, if any, are out there before the combines start to roll.

This is an important part of developing an Integrated Pest Management Pan to control whatever issues are still in crops. The answer is not always in the can anymore. Viewing at this stage of the year gives you a good insight into how the agronomy decisions have worked during the season and what decisions may need to be reviewed.