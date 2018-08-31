Gerry Giggins: Big opportunity arises for specialist fodder producers

Since my article last month, most of my time has been spent conducting winter feed budgets. In many cases there are shortfalls in forage of between 30pc-70pc. These shortfalls will lead to both a financial and mental strain for many farmers and farm families.

Since my article last month, most of my time has been spent conducting winter feed budgets. In many cases there are shortfalls in forage of between 30pc-70pc. These shortfalls will lead to both a financial and mental strain for many farmers and farm families.

While I have spoken at numerous winter feeding events over the past few weeks, it was great to be accompanied on most occasions by speakers addressing the issue of mental and physical well-being during difficult times.

I am a strong believer in the principle of 'a problem shared, is a problem halved'. Having completed many forage budgets and working with the farmer to put in place a winter feed plan, I have witnessed the strain and worry being somewhat relieved by having a plan in place.

The recent rain and uptake in grass growth has been greatly welcomed. A lot of silage ground is now back on target for harvest currently and in the coming weeks. Catch crops and short-term leys that were sown after early harvested winter cereals are progressing well. There appears to have been a bigger acreage of short term leys set in comparison to catch crops.

Many tillage farmers have set these highly productive, short term grasses (RVP & Westerwolds) with the intention of trading forage to neighbouring livestock farmers. In the case of some much progressed crops, grazing or zero grazing will be possible soon.

The option to allow crops such as these to grow for another few weeks and taking a sizeable cut of silage before grazing after growth well into the winter is also available. When cutting these grasses for silage in autumn, it is important to be aware of the challenges presented given the nature of the crops and the time of year.

These grasses are likely to be low in dry matter, high leaf content, low in fibre and possibly high in nitrogen. Westerwold grass has a lower sugar content than RVP which can pose a further challenge when ensiling.

Given the time of year, increasing the dry matter and sugar content of the grass through wilting will be difficult. Mowing, tedding, raking and collecting can lead to some soil contamination, especially if weather conditions are difficult.