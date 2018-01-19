Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 19 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

German farm minister sees no timetable for end to glyphosate use

Christian Schmidt Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture arrives for talks to discuss forming a government with the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, Germany, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Christian Schmidt Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture arrives for talks to discuss forming a government with the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, Germany, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Hans-Edzard Busemann

German Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt said on Thursday he could see no set date for an end to use of the controversial weed-killer glyphosate in Germany.

Schmidt caused international controversy and a major row in Germany’s government coalition in November by unexpectedly backing an European Union Commission proposal to permit use of glyphosate for the next five years despite a heated debate over whether it causes cancer.

Schmidt’s vote effectively allowed the extension in glyphosate use in the face of opposition from France and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) in Germany’s government coalition.

A provisional blueprint for talks for a new government coalition in Germany agreed in January calls for systematically and significantly limiting glyphosate use with the aim of entirely ending use as quickly as possible.

German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks, a member of SPD, has called for an end to glyphosate use in the current four-year parliament.

But Schmidt said at the Green Week trade fair on Thursday he could set no exact date for an end to glyphosate use in Germany.

He said alternatives to glyphosate must be found first, which he said could involve new forms of weed-killers or new methods of farming.

The association of German farmers on Thursday called for glyphosate use to continue. The farming association president Joachim Rukwied said glyphosate opponents were undertaking “a campaign of fear.”

Also Read

Rukwied said opponents of glyphosate had failed to show scientific cause for concern. A ban would cause a massive competitive disadvantage to German farmers, who would face the extra costs of additional ploughing to control weeds, he said.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Reuters

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

Amazone’s ZA-TS hydro mounted fertiliser spreader.

Fertiliser price hikes will cost farmers €36m
A typical scene in the sugar factory yard at the height of the campaign. Thurles sugar factory is the subject of the Ormond Historical Society’s talk on this Tuesday 12 December. The Ormond Historical Society’s next public lecture is on an interesting local topic – ‘Thurles Sugar Factory – an industry for the people’. The talk is arranged for next Tuesday, 12 December, in the Lecture Hall, Pearse Street, Nenagh (opposite the Hibernian Inn) at 8.30 p.m.

Revival of once buoyant sugar sector moving closer, says campaign group

Tillage farmers to hold meeting on future of sector
The Scully clan (l-r) Kevin, Roisin, Aoife, Jenny (front), Niamh and Sadbh

How this farm family started producing gluten-free oats
Craft brewer Simon Lynch from Wicklow Wolf. Photo: Alan Rowlette

Let's go to the hops: The micro-brewery boom is making hops an attractive...
Members of the Irish Grain farmers association return to protest outside the Guinness Storehouse over the poor prices that they are getting for malting barley. Photo: Damien Eagers

Stop this rot before the wheels come hurtling off tillage wagon
Late sowings will hit winter barley yields next harvest

Area sown to winter cereals down 10pc


Top Stories

Stock Image: PA

'Worst outbreak in living memory' - Cattle herds locked up as TB outbreak...

Do you suffer from Owneritis? A common Irish affliction on farms
Peter McMahon, head of marketing, Ashbourne Meats; Danny Houlihan, director, Ashbourne Meats; IFA president, Joe Healy; Angus Woods, IFA livestock chairman; Kevin Kinsella, IFA and Paul Sykes, secretary, Irish Limousin Society at the Limousin Society event in Ashbourne Meats, Roscrea.

Farmers warn that top class cattle will become very scarce
No SMP has been put into intervention since September.

First significant sale from EU’s giant milk powder stockpile - sources
A workman cleans panels at Landmead solar farm near Abingdon, England. The 46 megawatt capacity installation was the largest in the UK when it was completed in 2014. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

20 new solar farms planned for east and southwest coasts, from Louth to...
Photo: Getty Images

Get your sheep census in to avoid a potentially hefty fine
Stock image

Floods will cost €1.1bn 'unless we cut carbon emissions'