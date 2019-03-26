Fungicide ban will pile more pressure on tillage incomes

The EU decision to ban chlorothalonil, the active ingredient in key fungicide Bravo, will compound the income crisis in the Irish tillage sector, tillage experts have warned.

A majority of Member States - including Ireland - voted in favour of the EU Commission ban.

No official EU timeline is available on the phasing out of the fungicide, but the Department of Agriculture told the Farming Independent that "there will be a grace period of up to a year for distribution and use of existing stocks of products containing chlorothalonil".

Bravo, manufactured by global agri-chemical giant Syngenta, is most commonly used on cereals, tomatoes and potatoes. Ireland is one of the bloc's major users of the chemical, along with the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Teagasc warned last year that it could reduce net margins for wheat and barley growers by 50-65pc.

Michael Hennessy, Teagasc head of crops knowledge transfer, said: "It is a bad news story for the production of tillage farming. The other side of it is if a product is unsafe to use from a groundwater or health point of view, then farmers do not want to be using products that are not safe."

Mr Hennessy said they would have a fuller picture when the exact timing of the product's removal is clearer. He said tillage farmers would be missing one of the key components for an anti-resistance strategy to control ramularia in barley and septoria in wheat. A new chemical is due on the market in 2020 that should aid control.

However, Mr Hennessy pointed out the lifespan of those chemicals will potentially be shorter as it will not have the chlorothalonil actives to work alongside it.