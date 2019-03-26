Farm Ireland
Fungicide ban will pile more pressure on tillage incomes

The EU Commission has voted to ban chlorothalonil. File photo
The EU decision to ban chlorothalonil, the active ingredient in key fungicide Bravo, will compound the income crisis in the Irish tillage sector, tillage experts have warned.

A majority of Member States - including Ireland - voted in favour of the EU Commission ban.

No official EU timeline is available on the phasing out of the fungicide, but the Department of Agriculture told the Farming Independent that "there will be a grace period of up to a year for distribution and use of existing stocks of products containing chlorothalonil".

Bravo, manufactured by global agri-chemical giant Syngenta, is most commonly used on cereals, tomatoes and potatoes. Ireland is one of the bloc's major users of the chemical, along with the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Teagasc warned last year that it could reduce net margins for wheat and barley growers by 50-65pc.

Michael Hennessy, Teagasc head of crops knowledge transfer, said: "It is a bad news story for the production of tillage farming. The other side of it is if a product is unsafe to use from a groundwater or health point of view, then farmers do not want to be using products that are not safe."

Mr Hennessy said they would have a fuller picture when the exact timing of the product's removal is clearer. He said tillage farmers would be missing one of the key components for an anti-resistance strategy to control ramularia in barley and septoria in wheat. A new chemical is due on the market in 2020 that should aid control.

However, Mr Hennessy pointed out the lifespan of those chemicals will potentially be shorter as it will not have the chlorothalonil actives to work alongside it.

He stated there was work underway on building varietal resistance to septoria in crops but it was a slow process and can take 10 to 15 years.

"We are probably in a scenario where they are banning chemistry before we have the other tools to make up for the loss," he said.

Tillage advisor Richard Hackett said it was a science-based decision. "Of course we have concerns. It has been a mainstay mainly of our resistance management programme," he said.

Mr Hackett also stressed that breeders were working on varietal resistance, while farmers will have to re-examine their way of sowing crops and pest management.

"I think it will have a huge impact but we will adapt to overcome," he said.

IFA grain chair Mark Browne said the loss of the product would compound the income crisis in the sector. He called on Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to put supports and measures in place to mitigate the effects of the loss of the active ingredient.

Both the IFA and the Irish Grain Growers' Association said the Irish government and MEPs should propose a ban on the import of grains from countries which continue to use the active ingredient.

The EU's food safety agency (EFSA) claimed last year that the chemical is "very toxic", even fatal, if inhaled. The European Commission cited "public health concerns" and "serious environmental concerns" in its proposal for a ban, saying it was a danger to humans, fish, amphibians and groundwater.

The Commission had been mulling a ban since last year.

According to EU sources, only Cyprus, Hungary and Romania voted against it.

