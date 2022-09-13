Frustrated farmers looking at low-input or organic options

Facing surging costs, one farmer told the Teagasc Tillage Forum last week that he is contemplating adding zero inputs to his crops this year except for seed.

“Grow a dirty crop and let’s see what happens,” he said, asking the Teagasc advisors at the event what research has been done on low input or organic tillage.

Michael Hennessy, head of Teagasc’s Crops Knowledge Transfer Department, said that while the farmer did “have a point”, an area where more information is needed is the fixed costs on individual farms.

“When we looked into this, we found the fixed costs to be almost equal to the variable costs,” he said. “If you make a very small margin, even if you put no inputs onto it, that still has to cover a very high overhead cost, so you do need a relatively big gross margin or crop.”

Hennessy did concede that some farmers will be hoping that the subsidy from organics will cover the fixed costs, which he said “could be the fact”.

He said Teagasc is now bringing a number of organic farmers into the National Farm Survey to examine the “real costs”, adding that this will hopefully give a better idea of some of those costs.

Teagasc has also appointed an organic cropping specialist and is taking on six regional organic advisors.

Also addressing this area, Teagasc crop specialist Ciaran Collins said the question was “a difficult one to answer”.

“Generally higher output in Ireland has paid the bills,” he said.

Despite this, he also said fertiliser is driving those big changes in costs, so this year could not be “business as usual”.

He noted reports that protected urea is 30pc cheaper than CAN, and said there are many tillage soils that are index 4 for P and K, so savings could be made there.

He added that there is scope for more use of organic manures.