France to Provide Beet Subsidies After Pesticide Ban

France will compensate farmers for potential sugar beet harvest losses this year related to the yellows virus as the government looks to mitigate the impact of a European ban on controversial pesticides.
The measure is part of a broader move to protect French farmers, who have warned that the ban on neonicotinoids a type of pesticide considered harmful to bees could worsen Europe's sugar deficit and leave France more reliant on imports.
Hundreds of farmers drove tractors to Paris earlier this week to demand government support.
"Farmers can immediately begin sowing beets thanks to this safety net and strengthen our agricultural and food sovereignty," the agriculture ministry said in a statement on Thursday evening. Beet planting begins in March.
Alternative methods to protect beet crops developed under the country's national research plan could be deployed this spring, the ministry said.
The government will also intensify other efforts, including encouraging companion planting, managing virus reservoirs and studying flight patterns of yellows virus-transmitting aphids.
