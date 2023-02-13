France to Provide Beet Subsidies After Pesticide Ban

Hundreds of farmers drove tractors to Paris earlier this week to demand government support.

France will compensate farmers for potential sugar beet harvest losses this year related to the yellows virus as the government looks to mitigate the impact of a European ban on controversial pesticides.

The measure is part of a broader move to protect French farmers, who have warned that the ban on neonicotinoids a type of pesticide considered harmful to bees could worsen Europe's sugar deficit and leave France more reliant on imports.