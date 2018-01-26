Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 27 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

France says it will not ban glyphosate without an alternative

Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller that contains glyphosate for sale in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller that contains glyphosate for sale in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz

France will not force farmers to stop using controversial weed-killer glyphosate after a ban planned within three years, in cases where an alternative has not been found, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

He added that this would likely concern 10 percent of farms while solutions could be found for the other 90 percent.

Macron said in November he would take all measures necessary to ensure glyphosate would be banned in France as soon as an alternative is available and at the latest within three years.

This followed a European Union decision to extend the use of the weed-killer for another five years after a heated debate over whether glyphosate originally developed by Monsanto causes cancer.

“I will never impose a ban if there is no credible alternative,” Macron said in a speech to farmers.

“We cannot leave a farmer without a solution or with a solution that would not be viable because someone else nearby would not have the same constraints.”

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Reuters

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

Tom Keogh at Keogh's farm and crisp factory in Oldtown, Co. Dublin. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

How this Dublin potato farm turned itself into one of Ireland's best food...
Amazone’s ZA-TS hydro mounted fertiliser spreader.

Fertiliser price hikes will cost farmers €36m
A typical scene in the sugar factory yard at the height of the campaign. Thurles sugar factory is the subject of the Ormond Historical Society’s talk on this Tuesday 12 December. The Ormond Historical Society’s next public lecture is on an interesting local topic – ‘Thurles Sugar Factory – an industry for the people’. The talk is arranged for next Tuesday, 12 December, in the Lecture Hall, Pearse Street, Nenagh (opposite the Hibernian Inn) at 8.30 p.m.

Revival of once buoyant sugar sector moving closer, says campaign group

Tillage farmers to hold meeting on future of sector
The Scully clan (l-r) Kevin, Roisin, Aoife, Jenny (front), Niamh and Sadbh

How this farm family started producing gluten-free oats
Craft brewer Simon Lynch from Wicklow Wolf. Photo: Alan Rowlette

Let's go to the hops: The micro-brewery boom is making hops an attractive...
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller that contains glyphosate for sale in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Opinion: Logic got lost in the great Glyphosate debate


Top Stories

'There is more respect on the badger than the cow' - Calls for action after worst...
Photo: Getty Images

Sheep masterclass highlights labour and health challenges

Does your farm need a reality check?
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom explains Jim Delahunty's approach to grass management at a farm walk at the Delahunty farm in Ballykinash, Carrig, Co Tipperary.

Once a day feeding can slash workload by a third

Growing concern with Mercosur now a 'top challenge' for Department
Dan McSweeney (centre) with former Minister Joe Costello, and Kevin Sherry, Head of International Sales and Partnering, Enterprise Ireland. Picture: Enterprise Ireland

Minister Creed appoints ex-Carbery boss as Chair of Bord Bia

European farmers have 'serious concerns' about their future