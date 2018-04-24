Fertiliser sales up but lag 20pc on 2017 levels

The recent break in the bad weather has driven up fertiliser sales in recent days, but purchases on the whole are lagging far behind last year.

The recent break in the bad weather has driven up fertiliser sales in recent days, but purchases on the whole are lagging far behind last year.

Buyer groups and larger individual farmers moved in late December and early January to secure deals, however little has been moving since then.

Liffey Mills Pat Ryan said fertiliser sales have picked up in recent days but are currently 20pc back on last year. "I expect they will be caught up by the end of the month," he said. Michael Slattery of Drummonds said fertiliser sales are back 20-25pc on last year but there will be a "big burst" now, while Glanbia pointed out sales had picked up in recent days.

The international wholesale fertiliser prices have started to slip, with a drop of up to €20/t for CAN. However, a lot of product is still sitting in Irish merchants' yards and is expected to continue to retail at current prices. It is expected that prices may come back €5-10/t as the new stock lands in sales yards in coming weeks.

Fertiliser price survey