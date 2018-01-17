Fertiliser price hikes will cost farmers €36m

A big hike in fertiliser prices this spring could cost farmers over €36m.

Price increases on all the main products have been announced by fertiliser suppliers, with the cost of CAN and urea up between €40/t to €70/t compared to last year.

The price increases will add between €3,500 and €4,000 to overall costs on a 100-cow dairy unit. For hard-pressed tillage farmers the price hike could cost up to €4/t or close to €10m across the total harvest.

The total cost to the farm sector as a whole could top €36m, the IFA has claimed. John Coughlan of the IFA Inputs Project Team said rising fertiliser prices will have a negative impact on farm incomes across the board as fertiliser is the second biggest expenditure for the majority of enterprises - excluding pigs and poultry.