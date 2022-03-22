Farmers to get €400/ha to plant extra tillage in proposed €12m scheme

Plan: The targeted intervention package for the tillage sector is to support the production of more native crops, and crops with a low demand for chemical fertiliser. Photo: Roger Jones

Farmers will receive €400/ha for every additional hectare of tillage they plant this year, in proposals to be put before Cabinet today.

It’s understood the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will bring forward a package worth more than €12m to support tillage farmers to increase the volume of crops grown in Ireland.

The targeted intervention package for the tillage sector is to support the production of more native crops, and crops with a low demand for chemical fertiliser.

The crisis in Ukraine has had an impact on Irish agriculture and supply chains, with hyper-inflation in the price of energy, animal feeds, fertiliser, fuel, silage, plastics and other farm input prices.

Minister McConalogue is bringing three initial measures to support farmers and the planting of crops, including a Tillage Incentive Scheme to incentivise farmers to grow additional tillage crops (eg barley, oats and wheat) in 2022.

It is understood the proposed €400/ha may be higher for certain crops, such as maize and fodder beet, as the cost of production is under review but considered to be higher.

Read More

It is anticipated that a possible 25,000 additional hectares of these crops could be grown in 2022, leading to a total budget of €10m.

Protein crop supports to encourage farmers to grow the likes of peas, beans and lupins are also expected to be proposed, with a payment of €300/ha suggested.

It is also proposed that combi-crops (cereal/protein mix) would be included in this initiative. The target is to increase the area under protein crops from 10,000ha to 14,000ha.

Under a proposed multi-species sward scheme, some €2m is expected to support the planting of 16,000ha.

Minister McConalogue previously said that he is working on a package initially focused at the tillage sector,

given the tight window to plant crops.

“We are living in unprecedented times. The illegal invasion in Ukraine has put our supply chains under enormous pressure,” he said.

“I quickly put in place the National Fodder and Food Security Committee to examine how best to advise the sector to manage the disruptions.

“There is a need to focus our supports on the tillage sector given the narrow window we have to plant crops. I committed to stand by our farm families during this crisis and I will continue to do so in the time ahead.”

The committee will host its second meeting in Teagasc Moorepark today, with updates on ongoing priority actions by Teagasc and other organisations to be presented.

It is working under the premise that there may be no planting of crops in Ukraine this year, which could see a worse knock-on effect next year.

It agreed at its first meeting that a number of time-critical priorities should be actioned to support farmers and stakeholders, especially those in the pig and poultry sectors.

The rising cost of fuel for contractors was also deemed a serious issue, with the quantity and quality of silage this season a key focus.

Availability of fertiliser supplies remains a key issue for farmers.

Read More



