Farmers should embrace Farm to Fork - it can spark a shift towards more local supply chains

The Irish consumer is not helping matters by purchasing lower quality food produced abroad in the multiples. Stock photo Expand

The Irish consumer is not helping matters by purchasing lower quality food produced abroad in the multiples. Stock photo

Richard Hackett

A lot of attention has focused on the potential negative impacts on our industry of the EU's Farm to Fork strategy.

But perhaps that's missing the point of the document.

It is surprisingly clear to comprehend and easy to access online. I would advise anyone involved in agriculture to download it and read it.