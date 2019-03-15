Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 15 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers opt out of beans after 2018 'disaster'

Ciaran Collins, Teagasc tillage specialist
Ciaran Collins, Teagasc tillage specialist
Louise Hogan

Louise Hogan

Beans have the potential to be the most profitable crop tillage farmers could sow this spring, yet merchants have confirmed seed sales remain sluggish.

Farmers appear reluctant to plant beans this year after a "disaster" last year with the weather.

Teagasc tillage specialist Ciaran Collins said indications were that interest in beans remains poor.

"Teagasc figures indicate beans could be the most profitable crop farmers could grow this spring," said Mr Collins, adding there were potential margins of €700/ha.

He urged growers to make their decision based on the five-year yield average of 6t/ha from the CSO figures from 2012 to 2017. Farmers can also avail of a €3m fund to provide a protein payment to incentivise planting.

"They were a disaster last year, there is no question about that," said Mr Collins, but he pointed out that the five-year average showed the crop's potential profit levels.

With a window for sowing from now until around St Patrick's Day, he said companies were offering contract prices for beans, while the price for barley is still not known.

"They have the potential to deliver as good a margin as anything. They are a break crop, which is valuable and a brilliant opportunity for grass weed control as you are using different herbicides," he said.

Also Read

Quinns of Baltinglass created a firm market for beans by reaching out to farmers early in the year with a guaranteed price of €220/t at 20pc moisture, and it created strong interest.

Jim Gibbons of Germinal Ireland said it was all to play for with beans even though there was some "apathy" among farmers after last year's crop.

Donal Fitzgerald of Goldcrop urged farmers to sit down and examine the numbers on beans.

"They'll probably return the highest margin given a normal year," he said. "We should farm for the future, not the past."

He said forward indicators for feed barley are weak, with 3t of feed barley equal to 2t of feed beans based on current contract prices.

However, he acknowledged that with the slightly earlier sowing dates many farmers were wary of crow damage. The trade has indicated that seed for spring oats is virtually non-existent, with prices of around €750-800 for a tonne of seed. Mr Gibbons added that there was plenty of barley seed available.

IFA grain chair Mark Browne called on farmers buying compound feed rations to insist on Irish grains. He said Irish grain growers are forced to compete with non-EU feedstuffs which have advantages in relation to GM technology.

He warned the absence of a "level playing field" had seen sowings fall 20pc in 10 years.

Seed sales sluggish depite potential margins of €700 per ha this year

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

Malting barley farmer protest recently at the price they are receiving for their crop.

Boortmalt boss moots new approach on barley pricing
Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Helen Harris: Water hardness has a big impact on effectiveness of...
Tillage advisor Pat Minnock

Tillage farmers 'an endangered species'
Sean Molloy, Glanbia, farm manager Colm O'Flaherty, John Kealy, Glanbia, Richard Thomson-Moore, and Martin Keane, Glanbia chairman. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Tipperary grower scoops top grain supplier award with Glanbia Ireland
A succession of reports have identified an alarming decline in pollinator and insect numbers

Richard Hackett: Is poor soil quality to blame for the decline in insect numbers?

EU wheat price hits seven month low

Reduced supply will see straw prices remain at €100/ac


Top Stories

Henry O'Donnell stands in one of the craters on a road leading to his farm, caused by the massive flood waters on the hills around Inishowen. (North West Newspix)

New scheme aims to put Donegal farmers in clover

Concerns over moves to cut TB outbreak compensation for farmers who don't...
Anaerobic digester

Make digesters a priorty says climate report
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Officials in Brussels to discuss 'potential bailouts' for agri-food sector

Urgent action needed to curb dog attacks on sheep warn farm leaders
FILE PHOTO: A farmer checks the teeth of some Jacobs sheep at the annual Maam Cross fair in the Connemara region of Maam Cross in Galway, Ireland, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

EU auditors raise concerns over supervision of organic imports and...
Consent: Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív has called on the IFA to stop collecting levies unless farmers have given their permission. Picture: Oisin McHugh

Commission to quiz IFA over data sharing of farmers who opt out of paying levy