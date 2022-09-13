Farmers braced for ‘bogey year’ as tillage costs to rise by up to 65pc next year

Teagasc is projecting an up to 65pc increase in the cost of producing some crops next year in what could be “a bogey year” for tillage farmers.

Ciaran Collins, a Teagasc crops specialist, starkly outlined the huge costs tillage farmers will face for the coming season at the Teagasc Crop Forum last week.

Growers had experienced some of the best harvests in recent memory in the least two seasons, he said, with good yields and high prices, but the fundamentals for the 2023 harvest look far more challenging.

Many tillage farmers had their “business done early” last year, somewhat insulating them from sharp increases in costs, particularly fertiliser.

“However, we have to look forward. Everyone is starting on a level playing field this year as regards fertiliser, and there are also challenges with other costs,” he said.

Mr Collins cautioned that Teagasc’s projections were “only our best estimate as we stand here today”, and said farmers would need to examine how such price hikes would impact their margins.

His projections estimated that winter wheat costs could increase 65pc, winter barley by 62pc, while spring barley and wheat costs could be up by as much as 58pc.

Meanwhile, Mr Collins said forward prices for next year’s crop were currently not at the level farmers would be hoping for, with barley (feed) at €240/t and wheat (feed) at €250/t.

Outlining a ‘crude’ estimates of margins for cereals, he said €215/t would be needed to break even.

Donal Moloney, grain manager with Tirlán (formerly Glanbia) said the Teagasc price projections were “not unrealistic”.

“A lot of what you read is that grain prices have to go up. That is not a given by any means,” he said.

“If you look historically, some might say grain prices should go up because fertiliser prices are so high, but historically fertiliser tracks grain rather than the other way around.

“With fertiliser prices so high at the moment and possibly an availability issue as well, there is a sense that people won’t grow grain — and that’s not just in Europe but worldwide.

“That could drive prices up, but I think it’s sensible to budget with the price that’s there at the moment because there is such volatility in the market, it’s reasonable to expect that prices are going to go up and down over the next number of months.

“I would suggest that even if you have never looked at it before, forward selling is a great tool in terms of closing out risk.

“Look back at the previous 5-6 months: we are looking at harvest prices somewhere around €300/t, when prices have been as high as €350-360/t only a few months back.

“Opportunities will present themselves to take higher prices than we see today.”

IFA grain chairman Kieran McEvoy agreed that forward-selling was something tillage farmers would have to consider this year.

“I have said since February or March that crop 2023 is the bogey year,” he said.

“This year, some of us had cheaper inputs and markets were good, but with crop 2023 we just don’t know what is going to happen.

“Whether it’s the availability or cost of fertiliser or whether the war in Ukraine is over at Christmas and fertiliser collapses, there are too many unknowns.”

Mr McEvoy said this leaves farmers facing huge risk and questioning what crops to grow.

“We had a good year this year, but we are not always guaranteed good yields,” he said.

“We are optimistic as tillage farmers, but maybe some of those crops that are taking fewer inputs to grow might be an option.

“The real question I am asking on my farm is where crops didn’t perform, what’s going into those fields next year. Well, winter barley or winter wheat won’t be going into them.”

Clive Carter of the Irish Grain Growers Association, however, was more bullish, saying: “If you don’t have a crop to grow or to sell, you won’t have any margin.

“I will probably push ahead to locate fertiliser and push ahead with the crops because all indications are that prices could go way up.

“The elephant in the room is that there are only a handful of places that are producing more arable land right now and we are losing arable land year on year.

“We are seeing reduced harvests and more population with more demand. Something has to give.”