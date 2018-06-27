Many Irish farmers are struggling in the heatwave with one tillage farmer now concerned his income is about to be halved, as he fears he will lose 50pc of his crops in the rising temperatures.

'Even if it rains now, it's too late for some crops' - Farmers struggle in the heat as 'crop yields down by half'

John Murphy (37), who has a farm in Arklow, Co Wicklow, and one in Wexford, said after the severe winter, followed by the extreme temperatures, his crops - particularly barley - just won't cut the muster for sale.

That places the father of three young children in a precarious position. "Half the crops will be a very poor yield due to the weather," Mr Murphy said. "We have been particularly badly hit by the harsh winter and then this heatwave.

"It hasn't rained for so long and for some crops, it's too late, for barley in particular. I've also less oat and no wheat. "I've some oat for cattle feed, which would be normally sold for the porridge industry but there's no point sowing it so late now, because oats need to be sowed in late April.