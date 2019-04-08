EU sugar rises as regional market tightens, world prices languish

Spot sugar prices in the European Union are recovering from last year’s record lows as world prices languish, prompting a pick-up in imports to one of the few global regions where output is slumping.

The EU sugar market is restructuring, with Europe’s biggest sugar refiner Suedzucker planning to shut five plants next season in a bid to combat overproduction, which soared in 2017/18 after the EU scrapped output and export quotas.

Spot EU white sugar prices were at €422 ($474) a tonne in late March, according to price provider S&P Global Platts, while global white sugar prices on ICE are currently at around $330 a tonne, not far off the 2018 decade low of $307.50.

The rise in spot EU prices is not captured in official European Commission data, which shows average prices at end-January at €312 a tonne based on invoices paid by buyers who booked their purchases at the start of the season.

“Commission price data is lagged. At sugar conferences at the moment people talk of low European prices, but in the real world prices have firmed up quite a bit and should continue to do so,” said John Stansfield, a sugar analyst at Group Sopex.

The rise in prices follows a poor EU harvest that has left output for the 2018/19 season at around 18 million tonnes, down some 3 million tonnes from 2017/18. The 2019/20 EU harvest is also seen at around 18 million tonnes following reduced beet plantings.

EU sugar stocks meanwhile slumped to 12.7 million tonnes at the end of January from 15.2 million a year earlier, European Commission data shows.

“The EU market is gradually turning into a balanced situation, which is encouraging. Nobody is making money at these prices,” said Julian Price, consultant at julianprice.com and former trader at ED&F Man.