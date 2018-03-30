EU puts pesticides' vote on hold for two months
The EU has delayed a decision on whether to impose further restrictions on bee-harming pesticides for two months.
Chemicals known as neonicotinoids already face restrictions within the EU, but the bloc is to clamp down further after new evidence that they pose a risk to wild bees and honeybees.
However, EU experts discussed but did not make a decision at a meeting on Friday.
Another discussion and possible vote is scheduled for the second half of May.
MEPs wrote to Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker ahead of the March 23 meeting, warning him against delaying a vote.
"Further delay in taking the decision will result in continued exposure of bees and other pollinators to toxins that kill them, with severe consequences for food production, particularly honey," said the letter, signed by a cross-party group of parliamentarians.
The European Food Safety Authority, EFSA, said in February that three neonicotinoids - clothianidin, imidacloprid and thiamethoxam - that there was a "high risk" associated with all outdoor uses of the three substances, and that "overall these neonicotinoids represent a risk to bees".
Worldwide decline