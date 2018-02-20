EU protein plan to promote growth of key crops
The European Commission has updated the European Council on its intentions for an EU protein plan to address what it calls the EU's "significant and long-standing" feed protein deficit.
Details were presented yesterday at the EU Council of Minister's meeting in Bulgaria, where Ministers from around Europe heard that the EU imports 95pc of its soya requirements for animal feed.
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan said after the Council of Minister's meeting that he wants a conclusion of this work programme by the end of the year.
The plan, which is due to be published by the end of 2018, will focus on: research and innovation, agronomic challenges and the environmental benefits of protein crops, the development of supply/value chains and market potential for EU plant proteins in different market segments.
Ministers welcomed the Commission initiatives and underlined the importance of addressing the issue in a way that is compatible with the protection of environment and the fight against deforestation.
The Council had an exchange of views on the role of agriculture in the revision of the EU bioeconomy strategy of 2012. Bioeconomy comprises those parts of the economy that use renewable biological resources from land and sea to produce value-added products such as food, feed, materials and energy.