EU protein plan to promote growth of key crops

Details were presented yesterday at the EU Council of Minister's meeting in Bulgaria, where Ministers from around Europe heard that the EU imports 95pc of its soya requirements for animal feed.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan said after the Council of Minister's meeting that he wants a conclusion of this work programme by the end of the year.

The plan, which is due to be published by the end of 2018, will focus on: research and innovation, agronomic challenges and the environmental benefits of protein crops, the development of supply/value chains and market potential for EU plant proteins in different market segments.