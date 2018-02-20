Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 20 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

EU protein plan to promote growth of key crops

Stock Image: PA
Stock Image: PA
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The European Commission has updated the European Council on its intentions for an EU protein plan to address what it calls the EU's "significant and long-standing" feed protein deficit.

Details were presented yesterday at the EU Council of Minister's meeting in Bulgaria, where Ministers from around Europe heard that the EU imports 95pc of its soya requirements for animal feed.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan said after the Council of Minister's meeting that he wants a conclusion of this work programme by the end of the year.

The plan, which is due to be published by the end of 2018, will focus on: research and innovation, agronomic challenges and the environmental benefits of protein crops, the development of supply/value chains and market potential for EU plant proteins in different market segments.

Ministers welcomed the Commission initiatives and underlined the importance of addressing the issue in a way that is compatible with the protection of environment and the fight against deforestation.

The Council had an exchange of views on the role of agriculture in the revision of the EU bioeconomy strategy of 2012. Bioeconomy comprises those parts of the economy that use renewable biological resources from land and sea to produce value-added products such as food, feed, materials and energy.

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

Just 20 years ago, Brazil exported just 6 million tonnes, less than 1pc of the world total.

US set to lose top spot as global corn exporter to Brazil

A strategic spring wheat policy can reduce our reliance on imported grains
Ireland must support the growing of bio-energy crops such as Miscanthus

New incentives for energy crops due to kick in next July

Home-grown grains need 'aggressive' marketing
Soil testing and applying lime now is the best approach to dealing with low pH

Fertiliser plans need firm commitment from farmers for long lasting results

Scientists fear resurgence of devastating wheat disease in Europe
Irish home-grown grain must be marketed in a more

Grain producers urged to target distillers in 'premium' push


Top Stories

A buoyant cull cow trade in the marts has seen feeders pay over €1,000/hd for good quality Friesian stock.

Export demand pushes cull cow prices to a five year high
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Hogan remains steadfast that any Mercosur deal must be 'balanced'
2,000 farmers benefit from the scheme, worth nearly €2m and is a significant boost to farm income for those farmers participating.

Scheme which sees farmers paid to maintain public walks to be extended
Shinnagh Road in rural Tyrone / Credit: Google Maps

Farm sheds and machinery damaged in suspected arson attack at site in...
(Stock image)

Potato growers get less than one-fifth of the price consumers pay for spuds

Warning hard Brexit would devastate sheep farming in North
Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of 10 repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneur farmers enrolled in the

City farmers are learning to grow food without soil or sunlight