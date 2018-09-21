Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 21 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'EU Commission plan on fungicides will devastate our grain crop profits'

'We cannot grow viable crops without robust fungicide programmes'
'We cannot grow viable crops without robust fungicide programmes'
PJ Phelan

PJ Phelan

This year has clearly demonstrated the importance of native grain for both dairy and livestock enterprises.

The strong demand and the lift in prices for this year and prospects for good prices in 2019 have given tillage farmers a much-needed confidence boost.

The success of tillage in Ireland, despite our normal high rainfall and variable weather, is due to farmers' persistent adoption of new technologies, mechanisation and high-input pesticide programmes.

We cannot grow viable crops without robust fungicide programmes.

Those programmes have remained effective and produce the highest yields despite the fact that our climate is probably the least favourable of all grain-growing regions in the world.

The lynch-pin of our programmes has been chlorothalonil, a chemical that we have been using for more than 30 years and which is still effective.

In addition to its own fungicidal effects, it has been the core of our anti-resistance strategy in this country to protect other fungicides.

Without chlorothalonil our septoria control programmes in wheat would have been substantially less effective and substantially more expensive.

Also Read

I have no doubt that the area of wheat would have been substantially reduced.

It is also very important in barley production, where control of ramularia is highly dependent on chlorothalonil.

The EU Commission has proposed that the approval for chlorothalonil should not be renewed.

That proposal will be voted on, by the member states, in either October or December. If approval is not renewed, usage will have to be ceased within 18 months.

That would give farmers two further seasons on chlorothalonil use. By then it is expected that new chemistry will be available.

However, new chemistry is expensive and that chemistry will also need anti-resistance protection - which, given history, would best be provided by chlorothalonil.

In order for the proposal to be rejected, at least two of the larger countries - France, Germany, Italy and the UK - must vote against the proposal. Of the four, the UK is the only country that needs chlorothalonil.

It is very important for the future of Irish tillage that other member states take into consideration our unique position within Europe and the extra challenges that we face in crop disease control.

A Teagasc report published last week estimates that loss of chlorothalonil would reduce profit from wheat production by 50pc and from barley by 65pc.

Cereal production would only be viable on the best of land and in low rainfall areas.

That would leave growers producing the national average yield with no net income, exclude much of the country from production apart from the east coast, and leave all rented land making a loss.

For a strong case to be made in Europe in favour of renewal of approval, it is important that our politicians understand the importance of pesticide usage for the viability of tillage farms, the availability of Irish concentrates and straw for dairy and livestock farms, the viability of our grain merchants, and the availability of raw materials for our brewing and distilling industries, with the people they all employ.

Mushroom industry

Our mushroom industry, which is struggling for survival, may well be pushed out of existence due to lack of wheaten straw.

Pig and poultry farms are heavily reliant of tillage lands for the management of their organic manures.

Cereal production is a specialist business. The only people who fully understand the importance of pesticide usage are agronomists and farmers who have experienced poor yields and quality due to inadequate pesticide protection programmes.

In order to ensure that the interests of the Irish tillage industries are appropriately represented in Europe, it is important that our politicians are made fully aware of the implications of non-renewal of chlorothalonil - it is now up to the industries and farmers to ensure that their politicians are fully informed.

Make contact with yours this week and voice your concerns.

May sure that they know that we need chlorothalonil more than any other country in Europe and that without it, the viability of cereal production in Ireland will be seriously undermined.

PJ Phelan is a tillage advisor based in Tipperary and is a member of the ACA and ITCA

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

This year's winter cereals are the cleanest I have ever seen

New research shows fall in fertiliser usage on farms
An overall harvest of 2.2 million tonnes is forecast for 2018 - down from 2.3 million tonnes last year. Photo: O'Gorman Photography

Cereals harvest forecast to be 100,000t down on 2017
Cotton left over from last years harvest is seen in a field near Wakita, Oklahoma, U.S., May 11, 2018. Picture taken May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Cotton makes a comeback in US Plains as farmers sour on wheat

Why the omens look good for some rapid growth in late spring crops
Ireland imports approximately 60-70pc of the grain it needs to feed livestock. Photo: Roger Jones

Grain growers calls for auditing system to track all grain traded in Ireland
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers


Top Stories

Vincent Dolan with his grand-daughter Dervla Dolan (19 months). Photo: Gerry Mooney

Show must go on amid visible scars of storm damage
Stock

Sterling falls after EU warns UK of a no-deal Brexit
Anna Marie McHugh. Photo: Mark Condren

Major row breaks out over TD letting slip 2019 Ploughing Championships...
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Lucy Ryan (4) from Thurles, Co. Tipperary has a handy way of getting around with her mother Clara. Picture; Gerry Mooney

GALLERY: Best pictures from historic 2018 National Ploughing...
Collie in vet with rope and hook.

Farmer convicted after 40 dogs found chained and neglected on...
Stock image

Dairy farmers facing a 50pc hit on incomes
Official figures put the attendance on the first day in the region of 97,000, while yesterday’s official attendance figures were announced as 81,500. Photo: Gerry Mooney

East takes top two ploughing titles as more than 80,000 brave the rain