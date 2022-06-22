Farming

EU aims to require halving of pesticide use under green food plan

Contractor spraying winter wheat crop in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Lyubov Pronina and Ãine Quinn

The European Union is sticking with a plan to halve the use of the pesticides by 2030 even as agriculture comes under pressure from shortages sparked by Russia's tactics in its war against Ukraine.

The European Commission will propose to use legally binding targets to reach its plan, which stops short of an overall ban on pesticides and focuses instead on organic products and other alternatives, according to EU officials. The plan would prohibit using pesticides in public spaces and around facilities like schools and hospitals.

