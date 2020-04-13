Emerging winter cereals need their nitrogen 'fuel injection' after the long and testing winter

Nitrogen (N)is a key driver of grain yield in cereal crops - it's the equivalent of diesel in tractors.

For crops and soils to use N efficiently, it is important to change the 'engine oil' on a regular basis, which means making sure key soil nutrients such as lime, P and K are applied based on soil test results and crop yield potential.

Winter crops now require the main N split, if not already applied. Emerging spring cereals need N top dressing.

Assessing crop N requirements is important for winter cereals as poor weather and soil conditions since sowing last autumn have resulted in lower plant numbers, which has affected crop yield potential.

Winter Wheat

The main N split (50pc of total) is due on winter wheat and should be completed by GS 31/32 as the crop will be entering rapid canopy expansion.

This crop has the largest N demand due to its high yield potential and N rates should be adjusted based on current crop yield potential.

The Table (above right) shows recommended N rates for cereals based on reference yields for each crop.

Tailor total crop N rates based on the current crop yield potential.

It's important to remember that winter wheat has a very good ability to compensate by producing larger ears where crops have produced fewer plants. Where crop yield potential is expected to be lower, reduce N applications by 20kg N/ha per tonne.

Winter Barley

Winter barley crops are currently from GS 30 to GS 32 and in many situations crops will have received their main N split in the last week or so.

Yield potential in winter barley is built around high tiller numbers to produce high grain numbers. It is important to assess crop shoot numbers before applying a third split of N to winter barley crops.

Winter Oats

Winter oats have a lower N requirement compared to either wheat or barley.

Recent research shows that the economic optimum N for winter oats on an N index 1 soil is 120-150kg N/ha.

Higher rates of N will reduce grain hectolitre weight by 1kg/hl for each additional 30kgN/ha.

It is recommended to apply a 50:50 split of N, at this stage crops will have received the first N split. Aim to apply the remaining 50pc by GS 32 (2nd node); this has been shown to increase hectolitre weight by 1kg/hl compared to a 30:70 N split programme. See Table 2 (right) for N rates based on a 7.5t/ha winter oat crop.

Spring Cereals

The majority of spring cereals have been sown into very good conditions over the last number of days and weeks and yield potential looks good. These crops will have received 30 to 40pc of their total N requirements in the seedbed along with seedbed P and K.

Apply remaining N in single application at mid-tillering, alternatively to reduce the risk of N loss apply in a 70:30 split with 70pc at mid-tillering and the remaining 30pc by the end of tillering.

For malting barley crops apply remaining N once the tram lines are visible.

Mark Plunkett is a Teagasc soil and plant nutrition specialist

Indo Farming