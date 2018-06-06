Dry weather may curb promising EU wheat crop

“At the moment, the overall situation is reasonable. We haven’t had much rain recently but there are moisture reserves,” Gautier Le Molgat of consultancy Agritel said. “It’s clear that western Europe is looking better than the east.”

The warm spells, allied with moisture from the wet winter, notably benefited crops in countries like France and Spain, with the latter set to recover from a drought-hit 2017 harvest.

In France, 80 percent of soft wheat was in good or excellent condition, according to farm office FranceAgriMer.