Downpours bring cereals sowing to a standstill

Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare
Declan O'Brien

Cereal sowings have been brought to a standstill by the recent heavy rains and farmers are now in a race to get winter barley planted by the end of the month.

It is estimated that over 80pc or 120,000ha (300,000ac) of ground for winter cereals has yet to be sown, and there are mounting expectations of a major shift from winter barley to spring barley as a result of the current delays.

Over 75,000ha of winter barley was sown for this year's harvest, compared to around 92,000ha of spring barley.

Winter barley is generally sown before the last week of October. However, the incessant rain over the last month means that just 10-15pc of the crop has been planted in north Leinster.

Kildare-based grower, Helen Harris, described ground conditions in the north of the county as "absolutely savage".

"You just can't travel the ground, it would take a miracle to get anything planted at the moment," she said.

The situation is even more serious in Donegal. The county's IFA grain chairman, Peter Lynch, said that while most of the winter oilseed rape has been planted, only "bits and pieces" of winter barley was sown.

Met Eireann figures show that Donegal has received 50pc more rainfall than normal since the start of August, while the figure for much of north Leinster is 65pc above the seasonal mean.

A forced switch from winter barley to spring barley due to the weather has serious implications for growers, and particularly those on rented land, given that spring yields are generally 1.5t/ac to 2.0t/ac under those of winter crops.

Ciaran Collins of Teagasc said there was still time for growers to get winter crops sown, with the possibility of planting winter barley up to the end of the month if conditions are right.

John Dunne of Goldcrop agreed. He pointed out that in 2017 a large area of winter barley was sown in November.

Mr Dunne said late-sown crops were not as susceptible to BYDV or 'take-all', but he accepted that ground conditions needed to be good, and that crows could be a problem.

He said Goldcrop were only dressing winter cereal seed as required at the moment, and that just around 15pc of the expected requirement had been used to date.

With heavy rain again forecast for the coming week, there is little likelihood of planting conditions improving in the short-term.

"Someone is going to have to turn off the tap at some stage. We're getting twice as much rain as normal for this time of year," one frustrated south Tipperary farmer commented.

